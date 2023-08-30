Consumer Product Events Hosts Media & Merch: A (Virtual) Press Junket, a Product Preview for Media Only August 30, 2023

Fine Charm Jewelry, Red Light and Salt Therapy Products, Yerba Mate-Infused Skincare, Italian Sparklers and Wine, 3-Step Empowerment Processes, Running Therapy, Elderberry Elixirs

MALIBU, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Product Events will host Media & Merch: A (Virtual) Press Junket on August 30, 2023 at www.MediaandMerch.com where product companies will meet the press. CPE is a matchmaker for products and press, helping PR agencies, in-house marketers and brands meet reporters who need products for reviews, roundups and gift guides. Products being presented include:

Media & Merch: A (Virtual) Press Junket

Andrea Mein DeWitt - at a time when entrepreneurial endeavors are at an all-time high, empowerment coach, Andrea Mein DeWitt outlines a 3-step approach to empower and unleash power, potential and truth. Her book titled "Name, Claim & Reframe-Your Path to a Well-Lived Life" was named a top 2023 motivational read by The TODAY Show.

Dana Young | [email protected]

Carmel Berry – is a woman-owned, WBENC-certified, business with a farmer focus to create fresh pressed elderberry products that support the values of health and sustainability. For the holidays, Carmel Berry Co's top-selling fresh-pressed elderberry syrups offer health-conscious consumers a more pure and potent option for immune support.

Dana Young | [email protected]

Clearlight® - the industry leader in infrared saunas and a pioneer in innovative health and wellness solutions—is proud to introduce its innovative FDA registered Clearlight® Red Light Therapy Full Body Tower. Also brought to market by Clearlight®, the game-changing HaloOne® is a portable and award-winning halotherapy generator that uses a patented Vibrating Mesh technology to deliver key benefits of on-demand salt therapy.

Dana Young | [email protected]

DashStrom Coaching - Is a company focused on empowering everyone, from children to corporate executives, with confidence. It's EmpowerFit Program focuses on children and teaching growth mindset through running games and drills. It has been taught to over 10,000 children across 41 states.

Cristina Ramirez | [email protected]

Gemma di Luna - The Italian Luxury Collection is an opulent array of still and sparkling wines that elevates Italy's most loved varietals from the ordinary to the extraordinary. Wrapped in elegant teal blue bottles, offerings include a vibrant Prosecco DOC crafted in the extra dry style and a fresh, fruity Pinot Grigio from Italy's delle Venezie DOC.

Gemma di Luna | [email protected]

Helen Ficalora - Helen Ficalora's signature charm-forward designs inspire beauty, love and peace. Timeless pieces crafted from beautiful yellow, pink and white gold with diamond accents reflect an appreciation for nature and organic form.

Helen Ficalora | [email protected]

Infuse - Is a skincare line that infuses the ancient wisdom of yerba mate and the science of superlative skincare to address the unique issues of mature skin. Infuse's star SKU is the Yerba Mate Radiance Eye Cream, a dual-performance formula designed to enhance the appearance around the eyes.

Lara Schmoisman | [email protected]

Lady Fortunes INC - Is a female owned gourmet cookie and confection gift maker that customizes edibles with everything from logos to hilariously surprising fortunes inside giant fortune cookies. Seen on Oprah and The Food Network, Lady Fortunes are snapped up by corporations from Ferrari, LinkedIn to Capital One and Disney.

Daria Artem | daria@LadyFortunes.com

About Media & Merch: A (Virtual) Press Junkets presented by Consumer Product Events, the brainchild of 35-year product launch veteran Alyson Dutch. A matchmaker for products and press, CPE was established in 2009 to connect product marketers directly with the press who are looking to report about them. CPE is a sister company of Malibu-based Brown + Dutch Public Relations, Inc.

Press Contact

Consumer Product Events

[email protected]

310.317.1543





SOURCE Consumer Product Events