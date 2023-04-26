Consumer Product Events Hosts Media & Merch: A (Virtual) Press Junket On April 26, 2023

Press Is Invited to Discover New Products from Love-Your-Body-Wellness to Fashion Lessons from a Couture Designer, Fun Footwear and Kids #1 Favorite Heros Featured on Innovative Screen-Free Toys

MALIBU, Calif., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Product Events, matchmaker for products and press, will host for the press, influencers and bloggers, a new selection of newsworthy products at Media & Merch: A (Virtual) Press Junket on April 26, 2023 at MediaAndMerch.com. The media salon is held to help reporters find great new products for reviews, roundups, and gift guides. Brands to meet the press include:

Consumer Product Events

1MD Nutrition - is a physician incubator that develops health supplements formulated with clinically effective doses and short, clean, and scientifically researched ingredient sets.

Anxiety Aide - is a fast-acting, natural beverage shot that helps create calm and is formulated and tested by doctors and chemists who study the neurological markers of relaxation with brain activity.

Deborah Lindquist Eco Lifestyle - created by the pioneer of eco fashion, who has dressed everyone from Rihanna, Christina Aguilera, Pink and many others, Deborah Lindquist, is launching eco-fashion design courses.

greenReActives - Eco-friendly indoor/outdoor footwear that's part shoe and part slipper! The soft knit upper and laces are made from recycled PET plastic bottles that would have otherwise landed in a landfill.

LEIAMOON - On a mission to "Empower the Womb", Leiamoon has merged the latest technology with the ancient ritual of vaginal steaming to make the practice safer and more accessible than ever before.

Nutrient Touch – Featured on the Hallmark Channel, Nutrient Touch is a line of antioxidant soaks for furry friends that are scientifically researched and comprised of natural vitamins, minerals, and comprehensive supplements.

Pretty Peptalks – Founded by a self-proclaimed stationery snob and avid letter writer, KJ Blattenbauer's Pretty Peptalks is a luxury stationery line for those who love handwritten notes and appreciate beautiful things.

Sharing Solace – was brought to market by a mother who endured the death of her baby and dedicated her life to helping others through loss and grief. The company makes a line of technology-elevated and pass-along gifts.

tonies® - Featuring childhood heroes from Disney princesses to Mickey Mouse, Peppa Pig, and beloved characters from The Lion King, Sesame Street, Dr. Suess, and beyond, the Toniebox, is a child's first screen-free audio entertainment device designed to promote imagination and learning in a huggable character-topped little box.

About: Media & Merch: A (Virtual) Press Junkets are the virtual versions of Consumer Product Event's (CPE) do-it-yourself PR services. The brainchild of 30-year product launch veteran Alyson Dutch, CPE was established in 2009 as a matchmaker for products and press to connect product marketers directly with the press who are looking to report about them.

