Consumer Product Events Hosts Media & Merch: a (Virtual) Press Junket, The Holiday Gift Guide Product Preview for Media Only

MALIBU, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Product Events, the matchmaker for products and press, will host the press-only Fall edition of Media & Merch: A (Virtual) Press Junket on September 15th and 16th, 2021 at www.mediandmerch.com . Since 2009, CPE has introduced their little black book of reporter contacts to PR agencies, in-house marketers and brands directly as a service to help reporters, bloggers and influencers who are looking for new products for reviews, roundups and gift guides. Products to be presented include:

Hoppy & Poppie PinkCheeks : A line of educational products designed to set young children on a solid learning path toward a high emotional intelligence (EI/EQ).

Lisa Mckendall | [email protected]

GiftWrapMyFace : Hilariously customized selfie wrap that features any face on the body of fun and festive characters. Loved and used by Oprah and Khloe Kardashian.

Macy Harrell | [email protected]

Hello Again : For women engaged with the joys of getting older, Hello Again is a cannabis-powered suppository that combines the healing power of this super ingredient with soothing botanicals to help soften the physical and emotional challenges of aging.

Alexa Olipha | [email protected]

Jonathan Sprouts : The largest manufacturer of green sprouts in the U.S. introduces the first sprouted antioxidant skincare line derived from broccoli, botanicals and swiss garden cress.

Liz Reilley | [email protected]

Kikkerland Design Collection: Kikkerland is a design incubator, offering a range of boldly whimsical, useful and gift-worthy products that spark intrigue, simplify tasks, crackle with wit and serve as conversation starters that spread joy.

Charles Prose | [email protected]

Oli & Tess : California fine jewelry designer Polly Wheatley's heirloom artisan line is fashioned of the finest quality diamonds and gemstones and features the jeweler's particular love of rare opals. Every piece is handcrafted as a singular work of art.

Polly Whetley | [email protected]

Sallyrose : A jewelry and accessory manufacturer/distributor of beloved and officially licensed brands including Disney, Marvel, Harry Potter, Star Wars and Hello Kitty introduces a line of customized nameplate necklaces.

Jacob Chera | [email protected]

Style Union Home : The style icon home fashion line created by the Cofounder of True Religion, Kym Gold will showcase her new holiday collection, a hand-made line with a Tiffany-want factor that includes organically shaped blanc and noir clay "marbled" trays, uniquely shaped vases and bent-paper-like handled serving trays.

Alyson Dutch | alyson@bdpr.com

The Baconer : The Baconer is a collection of quality, responsibly sourced artisan bacon. The Baconer donates a percentage of proceeds to organizations supporting universal access to high-quality, nourishing, and responsibly sourced food.

Dana Young | [email protected]

About Media & Merch: A (Virtual) Press Junkets presented by Consumer Product Events, the brainchild of 30-year product launch veteran Alyson Dutch. A matchmaker for products and press, CPE was established in 2009 to connect product marketers directly with the press who are looking to report about them. CPE is a sister company of Malibu-based Brown + Dutch Public Relations, Inc.

[email protected]

310.317.1543

