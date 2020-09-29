Consumer Product Events Offers Up Products for Holiday Gift Guide Consideration; Everything from Beer and Bacon to Books and Botanics

MALIBU, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holidays around the corner, Consumer Product Events, the premier matchmaker for products and press, presents their favorite products for short-lead holiday gift guides, roundups and product reviews. Our recommendations for 2020 include:

Anam Caras - For children, artist Colleen Stratton created an alphabet of Anam Cara (Soul Friends), each letter a fantastical, magical spirit character, which together customizes an inspiring message.

Athletic Brewing - Run Wild is the ultimate non-alcoholic IPA for craft beer lovers. Brewed with a blend of five Northwest hops, it stands shoulder to shoulder with the best full-strength IPAs, has only 70 calories, and the awards to prove it.

The Baconer - Sourced from small family farms, The Baconer's responsibly-raised pork yields richly-flavored, tender bacon prioritizing exceptional quality, innovative bacon cuts and chef-driven flavors for a new generation of home cooks and foodies.

Comet the Unstoppable Reindeer - From a New York Times bestselling author with over fifteen million books in print, the comical story of an injury-prone reindeer who saves Christmas. Booklist calls it "hilarious."

Fish Club - A new two-player strategy game from the family who created Hasbro's Connect 4, Fish Club is engineered for kids over the age of 5. Players choose one bouncy fish and drop it into the aquarium; the first player to connect five fish wins.

Good Clean Love - Is a provider of patented Bio-Matched® personal care products formulated without harmful ingredients. A Certified B Corporation, Good Clean Love is a member of the Change for Women collective, and the first company to persuade the U.S. FDA to approve a personal lubricant without 3 of the 4 required animal tests.

Hallstein Water - Hallstein Artesian Water, founded by the Muhr family, is filtered through limestone found only in Austria's Dachstein mountain range producing the rare natural combination of high 8.3 pH with no sodium and a velvety taste.

Out & About Supply - is an LA-based online resource for outdoor accessories, information and suggestions encouraging mental well-being by being in the great outdoors. The masks feature a "one-strap wonder," in an eco-friendly option to stay safe.

RE:Invent Your Life! What Are You Waiting For? - is a timely guidebook for reinvention and pivoting. The book includes 26 actionable Power Tools and features 30 Interviews from men and women at varying stages of their reinvention process.

Style Union Home - Ceramic home décor collection of customizable pet dishes that are handcrafted from the high-fashion eye and artisanal hand of Kym Gold, the co-creator of True Religion jeans.

Tea Botanics Hot Flash Tea is an all-natural, fast-acting, non-hormonal herbal formula to help relieve hot flashes for women. It also addresses other life change-symptoms like brain fog, mood swings, energy levels and restlessness.

TrueBlue The Super Fresh Body & Paw Wipes are the only pet wipes that will clean and add moisture back into a pet's skin and coat.

ZYMOX® - Ear Solution is veterinarian-recommended for ear infections in dogs and cats. ZYMOX requires no prescription and features a patented enzyme formulation and is antibiotic-free, non-toxic and easy-to-use.

