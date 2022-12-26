Consumer Product Events Offers Up Products for Valentine's Gift Guide Consideration

Couture Perfume, Epicurean Gifts, Love Notes, Wine for Women, Cocktail Glassware

MALIBU, Calif., Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With Valentine's Day sneaking up, Consumer Product Events, the matchmaker for products and press, presents their favorite products for gift guides, roundups, and product reviews.

Caskata - Glassware inspired by New York supper clubs of the jazz era, the Celia Collection features mouth-blown crystal glasses in rose/mocha and ocean/citrine colors.

Shawn Laughlin | [email protected]

Edible® - provides sweet love notes in the form of fruit, flowers, chocolates, and baked treats. Edible's Valentine's Day Fruit Bouquet features heart-shaped pineapples and chocolate-covered sprinkled strawberries.

Kaitlyn Ianiro | [email protected]

Effie's Homemade - the specialty biscuit company, features 3 flavors: Cocoa Biscuit: malted cocoa with crisp layers of oats and coconut; Ginger Biscuit: a lightly sweet biscuit with a ginger zing; and Oatcake: crisp, buttery layers of oats with a hint of salt.

Simone Shapiro | [email protected]

EngErotics, Inc. - Makes intimacy devices and CBD-infused intimate body care products. Their vitamin-rich, plant-extracted massage oils provide a long-lasting slip that leaves the skin feeling silky and hydrated.

Raven Faber | [email protected]

Jazmine Beauty - Jazmine Simon was spurred into entrepreneurial motion when she was diagnosed with Type I diabetes. Her Glow Getter Hydrating Primer Serum is a lightweight gel made with a blend of antioxidants to improve microcirculation and the regenerative process.

Amanda Deak | [email protected]

M Cacao - has created the first-ever chocolate box with a customizable video screen embedded into the lid called Expressio . M Cacao's culinary-inspired truffles, chocolate-dipped caramels and eccentric chocolate-covered chilis are graced with a personalized message for an unforgettable (and delicious) gift for the one you love.

Lisa Lazarczyk | [email protected]

Pretty Peptalks - brings traditional printed Valentine cards to a new luxurious level with letterpress relief-printed note cards. The boxed set Love Notes are sophisticated and imprinted with sexy, poetic, and sweet utterances to express affection.

KJ Blattenbauer | [email protected]

Scenterprises - From the scent designer Sue Phillips who created perfume for Tiffany & Co. and Burberry, Scenterprises makes a line of exquisite, high quality natural perfumes. For Valentine's Days, she developed a delightful "Discovery Kit" for lovers to create their own love scents.

Sue Phillips | [email protected]

Wanda Wen Soolip - From the mind of Los Angeles' legendary stationer, these Social Nod Cards are an elegant, eloquent, and heartfelt treat at a time when tactile communication is waning in our digitized world.

Wanda Wen | [email protected]

Teneral Cellars - A certified woman-owned wine brand, Teneral is disrupting the wine industry with sustainably farmed, produced & award-winning wines with clever names reflecting key social causes. Ten percent of profits benefit the empowerment of women and address gender and racial justice.

Erin Hunt Moore | [email protected]

Wooden Table Baking Co - Makes traditional alfajor, a classic Argentine confection. Wooden Table's dark and white chocolate heart-shaped alfajores are covered with ruby chocolate, filled with dulce de leche and covered in artisanal chocolate.

Merce Aime | [email protected]

Trinity Ondek, [email protected]

310.317.1543

