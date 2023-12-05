Ten Outstanding Brands Recognized by the First Annual Consumer Marketing Awards

Entry Fees Fund Scholarship for University Entrepreneurship Students

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Marketing Awards (CMA Awards), produced by Consumer Product Events, the do-it-yourself matchmaker for products and press, announces the winners of the first annual award program that laudes marketers for their excellent work. The winners include the JKO Agency for VOODOO Makeup that won Best Launch Strategy, Tonies children's product collaboration with Star Trek's LeVar Burton for the Best Ambassador Campaign, Se.Lo's curvaceous beauty line for Best Packaging, Boku Superfood's health focus for Best Mission, Seedlip's sophisticated nonalcoholic spirit line for Best Positioning, Tony's Chocolonely attention grabbing high-octane branding for Best Logo, Gorgie for their exceptionally robust early-adopter response for Best Social Media Campaign, Sophie la Girafe for extending their iconic baby teething product into a skincare line and the Best Brand Extension Strategy, Liquid Death's sensational 'Murder Your Thirst' campaign for Best Tagline, and the Charlotte Tilbury X Elton John Rocket Fund holiday campaign for Best Publicity Placement. In a groundbreaking move, the entry fees for the award program benefit a scholarship for students in entrepreneurship programs in universities across the U.S.; an initial $5000 was seeded courtesy of Los Angeles-based Kearny Real Estate company. Submissions for the 2024 awards is now open; marketers are invited to apply at this link.

The winners included:

1. Best Launch Strategy - JKO Agency's VOODOO Makeup campaign, whose use of models at Couture Fashion Week, New York ignited a firestorm of popularity.

2. Best Ambassador Campaign - was bestowed upon Tonies, the screenless immersive story-telling audiobox for their collaboration with Star Trek's LeVar Burton.

3. Best Packaging - was awarded to Se.Lo skincare for their disc-shaped packaging that is a tailor-made and ergonomically perfect fit for the hand of the user.

4. Best Mission was awarded to Boku Superfoods for developing a brand, originally for their young son, based on the healing powers of food as an alternative to prescription drugs.

5. Best Positioning went to the exceedingly cosmopolitan Seedlip, a distilled non-alcoholic spirit that challenges the sophistication and flavor factor of any premium adult beverage globally.

6. Best Logo was awarded to Tony's Chocolonely whose colorful, bold and attention-grabbing packaging communicates both the deliciousness inside as well as an impactful call to end slavery in the chocolate industry.

7. Best Social Media Campaign was given to the energy drink, Gorgie, launched by a fashion executive who translated high fashion fandom into a stratospheric social media presence.

8. Best Brand Extension Strategy went to Sophie la Girafe for a new selection of baby skincare that extended their iconic line of teething products.

9. Best Tagline was awarded to the canned water company, Liquid Death for their brilliantly ironic tagline, "Murder Your Thirst."

10. Best Publicity Placement went to the Charlotte Tilbury X Elton John Rocket Fund holiday campaign that was widely reported in multiple feature stories in major outlets such as: Elle , Women's Wear Daily , and Newsweek's Daily Beast .

About: The Consumer Marketing Awards , was created by Consumer Product Events, a do-it-yourself PR service for products and press. The annual awards program highlights the best and brightest consumer packaged goods marketing campaigns and are judged by legendary professionals in the industry. A pay-it-forward award program, the entry fees benefit a scholarship for university students in entrepreneurship programs across the U.S.

