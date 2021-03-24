Consumer Product Events Presents Gift Guide Essentials For Mom & Dad's Day

MALIBU, Calif., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With Mother's Day and Father's Day fast approaching, Consumer Product Events, the premier matchmaker for products and press, is presenting some of their favorite products for short-lead gift guides, roundups and reviews. Our recommendations for 2021 include:

Desert Essence – Desert Essence uses nutrient-rich desert botanicals such as jojoba and argan oil, tea tree oil, and nature's finest ingredients sourced from around the world to create a range of products for body, skin and hair.

Hallmark – From meaningful cards that celebrate perfectly imperfect realities to reminders of how they continue to show the way, Hallmark has exciting and affordable options for all shoppers this season.

Pedi Pockets – The patented plush fleece blanket with the perfect foot pocket for use after a long day, for chilly tailgates or to enhance home decor.

Re: Invent Your Life: What Are You Waiting For – The guidebook that contains over 26 action-oriented Power Tools to let go of fear, discover change that creates opportunities, and connect internally and looking within.

SnoozeShade – Snoozeshade encompasses a range of baby sleep and sun protection products that help babies get the sleep they need wherever they need it, as well as help them safely enjoy the sun.

St. Claire's Organics – St. Claire's Organics organic breath mints and herbal pastilles, launches their newest flavor – Organic Coffee Herbal Pastilles. The tasty organic treat line is full of rich café latte that deliver a nice energy boost.

Style Union Home - Brought to the table by the CoFounder of True Religion jeans, fashion powerhouse Kym Gold, introduces fully customizable, luxury ceramic selections. Words, names or any snarky quip like "Mom's Stuff", "Dad's Things", or anything befitting one's personal home environment can be made to order on styleunionhome.com.

Sok-It - Sok-It's iced coffee sleeve, helps to eliminate the hassle of extra napkins, car spills, and rings on the desk. This versatile cup sleeve protects all beverages ranging from hot or iced coffee, favorite soda, water and everything in between.

ZVOX Audio – Introducing the world's smallest home speaker system at 10" wide and less than one pound, ZVOX's AccuVoice AV100 "mini" TV Speaker has it all.

About Consumer Product Events : A sister company of the consumer packaged goods launch pad, Brown + Dutch Public Relations, Inc. Established in 2009, CPE is a "do it yourself" matchmaker, connecting consumer packaged goods with the press who are looking to report about them.

