Consumer Product Events Presents Holiday Gift Guide Gems: From Festive Nightmare Before Christmas Coffee to Luxury Hand-Crafted Turkish Towels, Two K-Beauty Standouts, Puffy Quilted Handbags, Candles, Trainers & More

Biotic Beauty - Powered by probiotics, Biotic is on a mission to enhance everyday wellness by harnessing the millions of beneficial bacteria that live on the skin with a breakthrough non-toxic, microbiome-friendly whole-body deodorant.

Bones Coffee Company - In a colorful limited-edition collector's box inspired by Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, Bones Coffee presents its top-selling flavored coffees made with freshly roasted beans.

Crystal Eikcaj™ Skin and Hair Care Founded in 2015, this line of woman-crafted exceptionally nourishing natural beauty products for the skin and hair, are all made without water, alcohol, fillers, GMO's or any toxic chemicals.

GloLite by PartyLite® Candles - Using a patented process, the GloLite produces more lumens than other candles – making it officially the World's Brightest Candle™.

GRILLBADGER™ - Born from a concern about the dangers of metal bristle grill brushes, the original natural grill brush is long-lasting and provides an effective clean without any plastic parts.

Lemur International Inc. - is a family- and female-run company dedicated to importing the highest-quality organic products from Madagascar including vanilla, cinnamon, honey and essential oils.

OMG! Pretzels - delivers bold and uniquely seasoned sourdough pretzel nuggets. The crave-worthy crunchy and bite-sized snacks are made from wholesome ingredients and family recipes.

TYR - Building on the success of its predecessor, the TYR CXT-2 "Mean One" Trainer boasts an array of advanced features designed to elevate the training experience and take on the most rigorous competition and training regimes.

M. Cacao - New and giftable for holiday 2024: the Horchata Daydream ArtBar, with milk chocolate, crisped rice and cinnamon, featuring real artwork that inspired the flavor.

Nova Bay - NovaBay's leading product Avenova® Lid & Lash Solution is often recommended by eyecare professionals for blepharitis and dry eye disease.

Pezzy Pets - Pezzy Pets' Silver Carp Chips are a nutritious, single-ingredient treat for dogs and cats rich in Omega-3's, promoting pets' health and well-being.

PURE Odor-Eliminating Candles - powered by Neofresh® technology, these candles are a breath of fresh air that are beautifully designed to eliminate 99.9% of household odors.

Regelica Skincare - Inspired by age-resilient Asian skin, Regelica combines the best of Korean skincare principles with Western scientific approaches.

Sol Squeeze Mixers - is a woman-owned organic cocktail mixer brand for health-conscious consumers. Sol Squeeze's mixes are 100% certified organic, made with the highest juice content on the market, and provide 50% of a daily Vitamin C requirement in every pouch.

Sumsei - An ultra-luxury South Korean lifestyle brand that recently made its North America debut, the SUMSEI Air Shower is an innovative body dryer designed to elevate daily wellness routines.

Thriae - makes high-quality, ethically sourced Turkish towels that are both luxurious and sustainable. Founded by Turkish-American Mel Bazarian, the company brings together Turkish craftsmanship, American values and supports small ateliers.

YOUZEY - Your one-stop shop for all your gifting needs, is excited to unveil new products just in time for the gift giving season, featuring chic and trendy options under $50.

