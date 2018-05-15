Consumer Product Events Presents Holiday Gift Guides and BloggerBev Media-Only Product Preview in New York City, Wednesday, May 16, 2018

MALIBU, Calif., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The press-only product preview will be held at the Times Square Millennium Broadway Hotel (145 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036 between 6th and 7th Avenues) on the 7th floor. The strictly-enforced RSVP-only event will be held from 4-7 pm.

Brockmans Gin - A unique recipe of 11 naturally grown botanicals that are steeped in pure grain spirit for many hours to release their natural oils and aromas.

B4- is a non-caffeinated, lightly carbonated precovery™ supplement that helps shield your body against the aftereffects of drinking alcohol.

Caballeros Inc., importers, distillers and pioneers of award winning Scorpion Mezcals from Oaxaca Mexico is now producing Sierra Norte Mexican Whiskies. Oaxaca, well known as a culinary hotspot is the "birthplace" of corn.

Cheerful Spirit Creations – is a line of hand-crafted holiday décor conversation pieces.

Earth Friendly Products® - To ensure that holiday messes are cleaned with care, this team of mothers, fathers, green chemists and pioneers - who believe passionately that the home should be filled with safe, effective and affordable cleaning products - is launching the ECOS™ Holiday Gift Set of plant-powered cleaners.

Grandmas2Share – Our annual Shark Tank entrepreneur winner, Grandmas2Share, makes handmade talking, ethically-diverse grandma dolls to remind little ones of all the tender moments they share with their grandmothers.

Hammacher Schlemmer – America's longest running catalog has offered the best, the only, and the unexpected since 1848.

Happy Box – is a custom-built care package that can be tailored for birthdays, hangovers, house warmings and breakups to engagements and baby announcements.

Impromptu is a line of lipsticks inspired by the grace and beauty of the original Lola and imagined by a Latina entrepreneur with an infectious penchant for a "life unscripted."

Kryofit Sport – cool gear for hot athletes, Kryofit is a therapeutic ice-cold compression sports sleeve with pockets for cold packs.

Press Premium Alcohol Seltzer –one of the first, naturally flavored fruit and spice-infused alcohol seltzers on the market.

Protein2o- combines two of the most necessary nutrients a body requires in one easy on-the-go bottle: water and protein.

Sneakz Organics - is a line of food products mindfully formulated to get good stuff into kids.

Speks –rare earth neodymium magnets molded into tiny spheres that form fabulously fun desktoys for adults.

Selfie Stick It –the world's first hands-free smart phone selfie mount that sticks to any surface.

