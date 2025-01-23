Consumer Product Events Releases Annual List of Best Products For Valentine's Day Gifts

Beetroot Love for Your Heart, Epicurean Chocolates with Customizable Video Message Box, Red Light Therapy to Bring Glow to Your Skin and More

MALIBU, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With Valentine's Day just around the corner, Consumer Product Events, the premier matchmaker for products and press, is releasing their favorite products for gift guides, roundups and product reviews.

1MD Nutrition - is a physician incubator whose doctors develop health supplements with activities from substantial clinical trials and develop in doses that come from those trials.

Allurez - Allurez is a luxury jewelry brand specializing in customizable fine jewelry, including engagement rings, necklaces, and bracelets, proudly designed and crafted in the USA.

Bones Coffee Company - In the sea of boring coffee companies, Bones' exotic flavors and edgy skeleton character packaging have created a loyal fan base. Coffee lovers who prefer a little fun wake up to colorful options from S'morey Time to French Toast to Strawberry Cheesecake.

Clearlight - Designed by industry leader Clearlight® , their Personal Red Light Therapy Tower shines bright as a mid-level wellness marvel to support health, inside and out.

Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty™ -The "OG of Hollywood haircare," Giovanni is known as the natural industry leader, but really is the secret weapon for professional stylists at the Oscars, GRAMMYS, EMMYS, Tonys and over 300 TV and film productions.

M. Cacao - A wildly unique and elegant chocolate box with a customizable video screen inside, the Expressio™ from M. Cacao will melt the heart of its recipients.

Our Erotic Journey - Featured in WIRED's article, "The Toymaker Who Wants to Be the Next Willy Wonka of Sex Tech," this brand redefines intimacy with delightfully colorful and fun designs in body-safe materials that have won award after award.

Purity Coffee and Sacred Cups - offer a mindful and health-focused coffee experience rooted in sustainability and wellness. The B-Corp-certified Purity Coffee delivers organic, specialty-grade coffee that's rigorously tested to be free from mold, pesticides, and contaminants, providing clean energy and optimal health benefits.

Regelica Skincare - introduces a unique approach to skincare with its Microbiome & Vitamin C Immunity Support Essence, designed to strengthen the often-overlooked skin immunity.

Shed Rain - With patented dual-handle technology, "The Duo" umbrella easily adjusts to accommodate two hands, even at different heights, and the spacious canopy is perfectly suited for you and a companion - because, after all, two are better than one!

VPod - is a medical-grade vulva cooling relief system designed to alleviate discomfort caused by conditions such as yeast infections, bacterial vaginosis and vaginitis.

Wise Bucha - Unlike conventional kombucha, Wise Jun's rare fermentation process thrives on honey's natural sweetness, creating a lighter, smoother, and refreshingly probiotic-rich drink.

A do-it-yourself PR concept, Consumer Product Events (CPE) is a matchmaker for products and press that was founded in 2009. CPE is a sister company of 28-year-old product publicity launch specialists, Brown + Dutch Public Relations, Inc. Based in Malibu, California, the companies are WBENC-certified, named a PR Elite 100 by PRNews, chosen by Goldman Sachs as a 10,000 Small Business and are Small Business Certified by the State of California.

