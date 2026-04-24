The yummiest and most imbibable discoveries editors will want to cover—and consumers will want to cart

MALIBU, Calif., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 38-year veteran product insiders at Consumer Product Events are revealing a delicious new annual edit of must-have eats and sips; our favorites for this year are:

HALL Wines – This Napa Cabernet Sauvignon delighted us as the winemaker named this Cabernet Sauvignon "Jack's Masterpiece," for his son, who created the label artwork as a Father's Day gift when he was 18-months old. Their polished Cab is ripe with a nose of black fruit, toasty oak nuances from barrel aging, a dark palate brooding with lush black fruit and spice.

Consumer Product Events Releases Favorite Things to Eat & Drink — A Curated Product Edit

Jamie Chandler | [email protected]

Manuka Health – We chose this brand because not all honey is created equal, and we love seeing this rare, potent ingredient elevated in skincare and everyday use. Mānuka honey comes from bees that pollinate the Mānuka tree in New Zealand, known for its powerful, natural properties.

Laura Cocivera | [email protected]

Molly Bz Cookies – Strawberry Bobadoodles are bite-sized joy bombs—soft mini shortbread cookies with strawberry boba that pop with every bite, like your favorite boba drink reimagined as a cookie. Beyond the flavor, we love the founder story: a single mom who turned $150 into a breakout brand in four years.

Molly Blakeley| [email protected]

Pasolivo Olive Oil – This Lemon Olive Oil is pure joy: robust extra virgin olive oil kissed with fresh Meyer lemon zest for a vibrant, sunny brightness that makes everything sing. It's silky, lively, with a gentle peppery finish. In our kitchen, the really spectacular oils are reserved for finishing, and this citrus-kissed beauty is first in line right now.

Marisa Bloch Gaytan | [email protected]

Alaska Gold – We've never pondered the combination of sashimi-grade albacore, handled with care and cooked once with a touch of salt in a can. But yes! Wild-caught in the pristine, cold waters of the North Pacific, Alaska Gold Tuna is everything canned tuna isn't—and that's exactly why we love it.

Kendall Whitney | [email protected]

Gleezy Dog – Made with high-quality cuts and no fillers, their double-smoked all-beef brisket dogs are seasoned with a complex blend of paprika, coffee extract, and rich smoky notes that instantly elevate the experience. But it's not just about taste—it's the whole vibe.

Jeremy Gomez| [email protected]

St. Claire's Organics – The place where candy meets herbal traditions and aligns with our wellness mindset, we've long admired St. Claire's Organics. Their amazing herbal pastilles, throat soothers inspired by traditional plant-based remedies, are a legend and are a mainstay in our desk caddies, glove boxes, and handbags.

Debra St Claire | [email protected]

About: Consumer Product Events is a sister company of the consumer packaged goods launch pad, Brown + Dutch Public Relations, Inc. Established in 2009, CPE is a do-it-yourself matchmaker, connecting consumer packaged goods with the press who are looking to report about them.

Media Contact for Consumer Product Events

(each product representative listed to contact directly)

Trinity Ondek | [email protected] | 310.317.1543

SOURCE Consumer Product Events