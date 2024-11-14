Consumer Safety Alert: CPSC Issues Urgent Warning About Adult Portable Bed Rails; 9 Recalls in 3 Years; 18 Deaths Reported Since 2021

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced today that it has recalled more than 200,000 adult portable bed rails manufactured by Medical King, of Brooklyn, New York, due to entrapment and asphyxia hazards. Today's announcement is the 9th recall of adult portable bed rails CPSC has issued since 2021. In total these recalls, along with two product warnings,* impacted more than 3 million units and are associated with serious injuries from head, neck, or chest entrapment and 18 reported deaths.

Adult portable bed rails are an important device used in assisted or residential care settings and private homes to help prevent falls or injuries for individuals with physical or mental limitations. They help individuals in standing or positioning on a bed, to assist mobility or to provide support when sleeping.

There are risks involved in using adult portable bed rails, however, including injuries from falls or entrapment, or death by asphyxiation. CPSC data show that 92% of fatalities associated with adult portable bed rails are from entrapment usually of the head or neck.

In January 2023, CPSC took steps to address this hazard by issuing new mandatory safety standards for adult portable bed rails. CPSC's rule builds on a voluntary industry standard and establishes requirements to reduce the risk of entrapment and other hazards associated with the use of adult portable bed rails. All APBRs sold in the United States and manufactured after the effective date must comply with the standard's performance and testing requirements.

"Those taking care of the elderly or individuals with mobility limitations or those with mental challenges shouldn't have to worry that a critical piece of support equipment they rely on could lead to serious injuries or death," said CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric. "During National Care at Home Month, we want to encourage all caregivers – whether in private homes or in institutional settings – to ensure that the adult portable bed rails they use are installed correctly, used properly and have not been previously recalled."

CPSC offers the following safety tips for consumers purchasing or using adult portable bed rails. This and more information can be found on CPSC's Safety Education Center.

Make sure that your bedrail is not recalled by checking cpsc.gov/Recalls, and that it complies with the mandatory safety standard

Prevent gaps between bed rail and mattress Make sure that bed rail is pressed firmly against the side of the mattress Make sure that the retention device (ex: strap) is properly installed and secured

Prevent hazardous gaps between bed rail and surroundings Make sure that there is at least a 12.5" gap between the bed rail and headboard/footboard Keep furniture (nightstands, dressers, etc.) away from bed rail Do not install multiple bed rails next to each other

Read and follow all the provided warnings and instructions for assembly, installation, and use Do not climb or allow climbing over the bed rail Do not modify the bed rail Make sure the bed rail is compatible with your bed/mattress

Consider whether adult portable bedrails are an appropriate support for the situation. ** Carefully monitor those who may be at risk for entrapment, such as those with cognitive impairment .



Editor's Resources:

*In some instances where companies do not agree to recall a product, CPSC will issue a product warning to alert consumers to the hazard.

**Source: Food and Drug Administration

Previous CPSC Recalls and Safety Warnings for Adult Portable Bed Rails

Bed Handles, Inc – April 2021 – 113,000 (safety warning)

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Use of Three Models of Adult Portable Bed Rails Manufactured by Bed Handles, Inc., Due to Entrapment, Asphyxia Hazard.

Drive DeVilbiss – December 2021 – 496,000

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Recalls Adult Portable Bed Rails After Two Deaths; Entrapment and Asphyxiation Hazards

Essential Medical Supply – December 2021 – 272,000

Essential Medical Supply Recalls Adult Portable Bed Rails Due to Entrapment and Asphyxia Hazard; One Death Reported

Compass Health – December 2021 – 104,900

Compass Health Brands Recalls Carex Adult Portable Bed Rails After Three Deaths; Entrapment and Asphyxiation Hazards

Nova Medical Products – December 2022 – 20,000

Nova Medical Products Recalls Adult Bed Rails Due to Serious Entrapment and Asphyxia Hazards

Mobility Transfer Systems (MTS) – June 2022 – 285,000 (safety warning)

CPSC Urges Consumers to Immediately Stop Use of Mobility Transfer Systems Adult Portable Bed Rails Due to Entrapment and Asphyxia Hazard; Three Deaths Reported

Platinum Health – February 2023 – 53,000

Platinum Health Recalls LumaRail Adult Portable Bed Rails Due to Serious Entrapment and Asphyxia Hazard; One Death Reported

BeyondMedShop – March 2023 – 102,000

BeyondMedShop Recalls Vaunn Medical Adult Bed Rails Due to Serious Entrapment and Asphyxia Hazards

Essential Medical Supply – April 2024 – 272,000 (recall reannouncement)

Essential Medical Supply Reannounces Recall of Adult Portable Bed Rails Due to Entrapment and Asphyxia Hazards; Two Additional Deaths Reported After 2021 Recall

Medline – May 2024 – 1,500,000

Medline Industries Recalls 1.5 Million Adult Portable Bed Rails Due to Serious Entrapment and Asphyxia Hazards; Two Deaths Reported

Ceither – September 2024 – 1,170

Ceither Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Serious Entrapment and Asphyxia Hazards

Medical King – November 2024 – 220,000

Medical King Recalls About 222,000 Adult Portable Bed Rails Due to Serious Entrapment and Asphyxia Hazards; One Death Reported

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

