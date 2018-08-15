Consumer Water Treatment System Sales in Asia/Pacific to Grow 9% Annually

CLEVELAND, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for consumer water treatment systems in the Asia/Pacific region is expected to show gains of 9.0% per year through 2022 to $10.3 billion. Driven by advances in China and India, the growth rate is the second fastest of any region in the world after the Africa/Mideast region. These and other trends are presented in Global Consumer Water Treatment Systems, 3rd Edition, a new study from The Freedonia Group, a Cleveland-based industry research firm.

More information about this study is here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/global-consumer-water-treatment-systems-3651.htm

Gains will be supported by continued market penetration in the emerging regions as a result of:

increasing incomes and an overall strong economic outlook

gains in new housing construction and residential building expenditures

growing availability of consumer water treatment systems

increased awareness of pollution issues, such as industrial waste, and the benefits of drinking clean water

concern over lacking or inadequate municipal water systems

However, widespread poverty in many of these countries will limit potential gains. Additionally, competition from other low-cost methods of treatment like boiling water, which often reassures people that they are drinking clean water, will limit growth as well. Efforts to educate consumers on the limitations of this practice will aid gains going forward.

Sales gains in more developed countries will result from consumers upgrading to new, higher level treatment systems. Systems with advanced electronics and features will entice previous customers to upgrade to new systems. Markets like South Korea benefit from a large rental market for consumer water treatment systems, which allows consumers to access more expensive systems and spread out their cost over time.

Related studies include:



#3567 Consumer Water Treatment Systems in the US (October 2017)



#3568 Global Water Filtration Equipment Markets (November 2017)

About The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com – The Freedonia Group is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985, we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning. Additional Consumer Goods studies can be purchased at https://www.freedoniagroup.com, www.marketresearch.com and www.profound.com.

Press Contact:



Corinne Gangloff



+1 440.684.9600



cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

Related Links

http://www.freedoniagroup.com

