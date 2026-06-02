ConsumerAffairs Recognizes National Debt Relief as Top Debt Settlement Company in 2026 Buyer's Choice Awards

Based on most verified consumer reviews, debt settlement leader secures award for best customer service, process, staff experience, value for price

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Debt Relief, the industry leader in debt settlement and provider of the top-rated debt relief solution in the U.S.*, today announced it earned four 2026 Buyer's Choice Awards from ConsumerAffairs, a leading consumer review and advocacy platform.

National Debt Relief was recognized as the top debt settlement company in the 2026 ConsumerAffairs Buyer’s Choice Awards based on verified customer reviews.

The third annual Buyer's Choice Awards recognize top-rated brands across key consumer categories, based on in-depth analysis of customer reviews published on ConsumerAffairs.com. The program highlights companies that earn trust, deliver strong satisfaction and provide real value during major life decisions.

National Debt Relief takes a wide lead across the reviewed companies for the Debt Settlement category, receiving the most amount of consumer reviews with nearly 59,000 reviews, earning 4.9 out of 5 stars, and securing specific recognition for the following categories:

Best Customer Service

Best Overall Process

Best Experience with Staff

Best Value for Price

"At a time when many consumers feel uncertain about making big financial decisions, reviews play an even bigger role in building confidence," said Zac Carman, CEO, ConsumerAffairs. "The Buyer's Choice Awards recognize the companies that consistently earn that trust through positive, transparent customer experiences."

To select the winners, ConsumerAffairs evaluated real customer reviews for emotional tone, recurring themes and overall satisfaction. The awards spotlight the moments in the buying journey that matter most: clarity, confidence, support and peace of mind.

All reviews analyzed for the 2026 awards were submitted by verified customers and published on ConsumerAffairs.com. Reviews are collected through online surveys and structured phone interviews, and each review must meet strict quality standards for depth, authenticity, and credibility before being posted.

What Do Customers Have to Say About National Debt Relief?

With over 50,000 reviews since 2016, National Debt Relief is the most highly reviewed and rated debt settlement company on ConsumerAffairs. Reviews underscore client's satisfaction and speed of the program, as well as the depth of experience and care the customer service team provides.

"National Debt Relief was great with me. They helped me get rid of my debts. Everybody I talked to helped me understand different parts of it," said Robert, Slocomb, Alabama.

"Every time I called, they answered my questions. They were very helpful whenever I needed something, or when I didn't understand what they were saying. They explained things to me, made things very clear, and it was very helpful," said Tonia, Chelsea, Massachusetts.

"From the very beginning, their team treated me with respect and compassion. They didn't judge my situation or make empty promises. Instead, they walked me through exactly how the program worked: negotiating with creditors, consolidating payments, and giving me a realistic timeline for becoming debt-free," said Cindy, Long Island City, New York.

"Nearly 59,000 consumers have reviewed National Debt Relief on ConsumerAffairs, and four Buyer's Choice Awards confirm what we hear every day: our program delivers positive results and meaningful support for those working to get out from under overwhelming unsecured debt," said Brit Simon, Chief Experience Officer, National Debt Relief. "At a time when so many consumers are in need of a flexible debt solution that frees up money in their monthly budget, the National Debt Relief program is a legitimate, trustworthy and federally regulated option consumers should be aware of and consider as they courageously work towards getting out of debt."

Is National Debt Relief Legitimate?

National Debt Relief is honored to add the 2026 ConsumerAffairs Buyer's Choice Awards to its list of accolades secured from trusted organizations, many of which are driven by real consumer reviews. Others awards and accreditations of note include:

National Debt Relief received the highest rating, 5 out of 5 stars, in USA TODAY's Most Trusted Brands 2026 list.

National Debt Relief is accredited by the Association for Consumer Debt Relief (ACDR), the leading national association of debt relief companies.

National Debt Relief has an A+ rating and is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

National Debt Relief has over 44,000 reviews and a 4.7 out of 5-star consumer review rating on Trustpilot.

National Debt Relief is Forbes Advisor's top-rated debt relief company, securing 4.5 out of 5 stars and "Best for Fee Transparency."

Debt settlement may be an option for consumers with more than $7,500 in unsecured debt, like credit card debt, medical debt, personal loan debt or business debt. National Debt Relief's debt settlement program is designed to help clients resolve debt faster than making minimum monthly payments, avoid bankruptcy and reduce the total amount owed through flexible, affordable payment plans tailored to their budget. Learn more at NationalDebtRelief.com or call 1-800-718-0487 for a free, no-obligation consultation with a certified debt specialist.

About National Debt Relief

Since 2009, National Debt Relief has helped people face their debt with confidence. As the debt settlement industry leader, we make the process of getting out of debt less overwhelming and more empowering. National Debt Relief is a Better Business Bureau A+ accredited business, Forbes Advisor's top-rated debt relief company for four consecutive years and is the most highly reviewed and rated debt settlement company on ConsumerAffairs. We have helped over 1.3 million people take meaningful steps toward resolving their debt so they can feel financially and emotionally whole again. Learn more at NationalDebtRelief.com.

References

* Forbes Advisor 2026. See: https://www.forbes.com/advisor/debt-relief/best-debt-relief-award/?award=best-debt-relief-companies-award-2026-national-debt-relief

SOURCE National Debt Relief