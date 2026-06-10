Modern Day Pressures Flaming Consumer Financial Stress at Every Turn

New National Debt Relief data shows one in four consumers scaling back summer travel because of rising gas prices, one-third of borrowers question whether college was worth the student loan debt, nearly one in five left a relationship carrying debt that wasn't their own

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Debt Relief, the industry leader in debt settlement and provider of the top-rated debt relief solution in the U.S.*, today released new findings from a series of consumer finance surveys exploring how modern day pressures are straining Americans' wallets and relationships. Across several surveys of National Debt Relief clients and U.S. consumers, the findings reveal a consistent theme: financial strain and debt are intertwined across modern American life.

New National Debt Relief survey data shows consumer debt stress is affecting travel plans, student loan outlooks, and romantic relationships.

"As consumer household debt reaches new record levels quarter-over-quarter and more people are seeking financial stability, debt relief is a financial tool that could help many overcome the strain of unsecured consumer debt and weather the current squeeze so many are feeling," said Brit Simon, Chief Experience Officer (CXO), National Debt Relief.

Whether it is Americans filling up the tank for summer road trips or recent graduates taking their first steps into the workforce, the data offers a timely look at the financial realities facing those entering adulthood and the generations already navigating today's economic landscape.

Pain at the Pump – Are Rising Gas Prices Putting More Americans in Financial Survival Mode?

New survey data from more than 2,600 National Debt Relief clients** suggests rising gas prices are creating widespread financial strain for Americans already carrying debt, forcing many to rethink everyday spending decisions and summer plans.

Overall, National Debt Relief found 88% of respondents said rising gas prices are having at least some impact on their lives, underscoring how fuel costs continue to intensify affordability pressure for financially vulnerable consumers.

Additional findings reveal how rising gas prices are affecting household budgets and everyday financial decisions:

Gas Prices Are Straining Household Budgets: Among respondents impacted by rising gas prices, 70% said higher fuel costs are putting added strain on their overall monthly budget.

Among respondents impacted by rising gas prices, 70% said higher fuel costs are putting added strain on their overall monthly budget. Rising Fuel Costs Are Increasing Grocery Expenses: Nearly half of respondents (45%) said higher gas prices are also making grocery bills more expensive, highlighting the broader ripple effect fuel costs can have on everyday necessities.

Nearly half of respondents (45%) said higher gas prices are also making grocery bills more expensive, highlighting the broader ripple effect fuel costs can have on everyday necessities. Consumers Are Pulling Back on Social Activities: One-third of respondents (33%) said rising gas prices are causing them to participate in fewer social activities, suggesting higher transportation costs are also affecting lifestyle and discretionary spending.

One-third of respondents (33%) said rising gas prices are causing them to participate in fewer social activities, suggesting higher transportation costs are also affecting lifestyle and discretionary spending. Summer Travel Plans Are Being Scaled Back: More than 1 in 4 respondents (28%) said higher gas prices are preventing them from traveling this summer.

More than 1 in 4 respondents (28%) said higher gas prices are preventing them from traveling this summer. Debt Payments Are Becoming Harder to Manage: More than a quarter of respondents (26%) said rising fuel costs are making it harder to keep up with their debt relief program payments.

"Gas prices have a ripple effect far beyond the pump," said Cathleen Bell, Vice President, Customer Research & Insights, National Debt Relief. "For consumers already managing debt, even modest increases in fuel costs can quickly strain household budgets, impact grocery spending, limit travel and social activities, and make it more difficult to stay current on financial obligations. Many Americans are being forced to make difficult tradeoffs just to absorb higher everyday costs."

Degrees of Debt – Are Graduates Rethinking the ROI of College Tied to Student Loan Debt?

As the Class of 2026 charts its next steps after graduation, ongoing National Debt Relief research spanning more than 14,000 consumers** explores how Americans with revolving unsecured debt are impacted by student loan debt. A new research subset of nearly 800 U.S. consumers and National Debt Relief clients found many are reevaluating the long-term financial value of higher education amid ongoing economic pressure, with one-third saying an education financed through student loans was not worth the cost.

Overall, National Debt Relief found many borrowers are struggling not only with repayment, but also with regret surrounding the financial decisions tied to higher education.

Additional findings reveal how student loan debt is shaping financial stress and perceptions of higher education:

Student Loan Debt Is Especially Common Among Those Seeking Debt Relief: In an ongoing study of consumers with at least $5,000 in credit card or personal loan debt, 31% of those hoping to start a debt relief program right away said they also carry student loan debt, compared to 19% among those with no plans to pursue debt relief.

In an ongoing study of consumers with at least $5,000 in credit card or personal loan debt, 31% of those hoping to start a debt relief program right away said they also carry student loan debt, compared to 19% among those with no plans to pursue debt relief. Many Borrowers Carry Significant Student Loan Balances: Nearly half of respondents with student loans and credit card debt (48%) said they carry at least $25,000 in student loan debt, while 15% reported balances exceeding $100,000.

Nearly half of respondents with student loans and credit card debt (48%) said they carry at least $25,000 in student loan debt, while 15% reported balances exceeding $100,000. Monthly Payments Are Becoming Difficult to Manage: Within the new subset, more than half of respondents actively making student loan payments said those payments are somewhat or extremely difficult to afford, including 55% of consumers with credit card debt and 67% of National Debt Relief clients.

Within the new subset, more than half of respondents actively making student loan payments said those payments are somewhat or extremely difficult to afford, including 55% of consumers with credit card debt and 67% of National Debt Relief clients. Many Borrowers Never Finished Their Degree: Within the new subset, about one-quarter of respondents with student loan debt said they stopped school before completing their degree.

Within the new subset, about one-quarter of respondents with student loan debt said they stopped school before completing their degree. A Growing Number Question Whether College Was Worth the Cost: Within the new subset, roughly one-third of respondents said their education was probably or definitely not worth the financial burden tied to student loans.

Within the new subset, roughly one-third of respondents said their education was probably or definitely not worth the financial burden tied to student loans. Most Borrowers Would Change Their Education Decisions If Given Another Chance: Within the new subset, more than 7 in 10 respondents said they would change some aspect of their educational path if they could go back, whether by avoiding student loans, choosing a less expensive school, or pursuing a different level of education. Those in a debt relief program, however, are more than twice as likely to say they'd avoid debt than either other option.

"For many Americans, the question is no longer 'Can I afford college?' but 'Was college worth what I'm still paying for it?'" said Bell. "As student loan payments collide with other financial obligations, borrowers are taking a harder look at the true return on their educational investment."

Money Takes a Toll on Love - Are Finances Straining American Relationships?

New survey data from more than 2,200 National Debt Relief clients** suggests financial stress is playing a sizable role in relationship challenges, a reality that hits especially hard for young adults navigating shared finances for the first time.

Overall, National Debt Relief found 68% of respondents believe financial stress is a bigger threat to relationships today than in the past, highlighting the emotional toll financial instability can take on couples and families.

Additional findings reveal how debt and financial disagreements influence relationships:

Finances Are the Top Source of Conflict: Among respondents willing to disclose relationship conflicts, 56% say finances cause disagreements, far surpassing other issues such as living situations (9%), in-laws (5%), children (4%) or politics (4%).

Among respondents willing to disclose relationship conflicts, 56% say finances cause disagreements, far surpassing other issues such as living situations (9%), in-laws (5%), children (4%) or politics (4%). Debt Can Follow People Out of Relationships: Nearly 1 in 5 respondents (19%) said they left a relationship carrying debt that wasn't originally theirs, while 28% said they know someone who has experienced this.

Nearly 1 in 5 respondents (19%) said they left a relationship carrying debt that wasn't originally theirs, while 28% said they know someone who has experienced this. Couples Are Keeping Money Separate: Among married respondents or those living with a partner, only 39% combine finances into a joint account, while 52% maintain separate finances.

Among married respondents or those living with a partner, only 39% combine finances into a joint account, while 52% maintain separate finances. Debt Is a Major Reason for Financial Separation: Among those keeping finances separate, 31% said their own debt was the primary reason, while 4% cited a partner's debt.

Among those keeping finances separate, 31% said their own debt was the primary reason, while 4% cited a partner's debt. Financial Boundaries Shift Across Life Stages: While 93% of singles say they would take protective financial steps before combining money with a partner, including 47% who would keep finances separate and 35% who would avoid using credit for a partner, older respondents in open-ended responses more frequently emphasize complete financial independence or avoiding relationships altogether to reduce financial stress, highlighting a clear divide in how different life stages approach money and love.

These findings suggest many couples are reconsidering how they manage money together, often keeping finances separate to protect themselves from potential financial impacts.

"Money can be one of the most difficult topics for couples to navigate," said Bell. "The data shows that financial transparency and planning are becoming increasingly important for maintaining healthy relationships."

Debt Help - How Can Debt Settlement Help Americans Navigate Financial Strain?

New survey data from 1,300 U.S. consumers carrying $5,000 or more in month-to-month credit card or personal loan debt** suggests many Americans remain unaware of debt relief options that could help them regain financial stability.

National Debt Relief found bankruptcy awareness is at 63%, while awareness of debt relief solutions, including debt settlement, sits at 52%, suggesting nearly half of consumers may not realize more flexible alternative options exist.

However, findings also reveal more financially strained consumers are looking for and demand is increasing for debt relief solutions.

"It is clear more consumers are raising the white flag for help with overwhelming unsecured debt," said Simon. "And more consumers need to know there are other options to consider before they reach the last resort of bankruptcy. Debt settlement is a federally regulated option that provides structure, flexibility and reduces the debt owed with typically less severe long term financial consequences."

National Debt Relief is the number 1 brand of choice in its category, according to ongoing brand tracking research.*** This continued trust reflects a growing demand for real, proven solutions that provide consumers with knowledge, guidance, support, and a personalized plan to help them face their debt and build a better financial future with courage and confidence.

Debt settlement is an option for those with $7,500 or more of unsecured debt, such as credit card debt, medical bills or personal loan debt. National Debt Relief's debt settlement program helps clients get out of debt more quickly than making minimum payments, avoid bankruptcy, and pay less than what they originally owe in manageable monthly payments that fit their budget. Learn more at NationalDebtRelief.com or call 1-800-718-0487 for a free, no-obligation consultation with a certified debt specialist.

About National Debt Relief

Since 2009, National Debt Relief has helped people face their debt with confidence. As the debt settlement industry leader, we make the process of getting out of debt less overwhelming and more empowering. National Debt Relief is a Better Business Bureau A+ accredited business, Forbes Advisor's top-rated debt relief company for four consecutive years and is the most highly reviewed and rated debt settlement company on ConsumerAffairs. We have helped over 1.3 million people take meaningful steps toward resolving their debt so they can feel financially and emotionally whole again. Learn more at NationalDebtRelief.com.

References

* Forbes Advisor 2026. See: https://www.forbes.com/advisor/debt-relief/best-debt-relief-award/?award=best-debt-relief-companies-award-2026-national-debt-relief.

** Detailed survey methodology for all surveys referenced above—including sample sizes, collection periods, and demographic breakdowns—will be made available upon request.

*** Brand ranking based on proprietary brand tracker fielded across a nationally representative consumer audience.

SOURCE National Debt Relief