Consumers Energy Alerts Michiganders to Stay on Guard, Protect Themselves Against Scams

JACKSON, Mich., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy is reminding our Michigan friends and neighbors to be alert and take action to protect themselves from scams as we approach the holidays and with Utility Scam Awareness Day taking place this week.

"Consumers Energy is always working to protect our customers from identity theft and fraud, whether it's over the phone and Internet, or someone knocking at your door," said Jim Beechey, Consumers Energy's vice president of information technology and security. "We can't stop criminals from trying to cheat people, but we can make sure we're all aware of risks and safeguard ourselves."

On Oct. 11, 2024, authorities say two people posing as DTE Energy employees committed a homicide at a home in Rochester Hills, near Detroit. Beechey said the incident provided an extreme example of the lengths to which some criminals will go.

He suggested that people can contact Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050 to report suspicious activity. He also offered the following tips to customers:

Consumers Energy employees are honest about who we are and what we do. An employee or contractor who comes to your door will wear a company identification badge, and will gladly show it upon request.

You can call 800-760-3295 with the person's name to confirm the identity of any visitor claiming to work on behalf of Consumers Energy. This number will connect anyone with our security command center and is covered around the clock.

We try to provide advance notice if we need to get into your home, although that will not always be the case in an emergency. During emergencies we may need to perform safety checks inside and outside surrounding buildings.

If you believe a scammer is trying to get into your home, lock all your doors and immediately call 9-1-1 and report it to the police.

Consumers Energy does not threaten customers with immediate shut-off, and we make every attempt to contact people before we reach a point where service might be disconnected. We do not require a specific form of payment for a bill and will not ask for personal information.

Be aware of online scammers who aim to trick people into calling bogus phone numbers and obtain access to credit cards, bank accounts and other personal information. Scammers often request payment for services like starting new accounts, which usually don't require a deposit, or tell the caller they have an outstanding balance they need to pay immediately.

Learn more at ConsumersEnergy.com/scams.

Consumers Energy is among 150 energy providers that are part of Utilities United Against Scams, recognizing the threats that customers face across the nation. Utility Scam Awareness Day is Wednesday, although Beechey cautioned that people can be targeted by criminals at any time of year.

"We understand people can feel uncomfortable knowing there are so many threats from people who profit by doing harm," Beechey said. "But we can also arm ourselves against scammers by being alert and knowing the steps we can take to be sure someone is truly acting in good faith."

