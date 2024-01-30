Consumers Energy and Consumers Energy Foundation Donate More than $11 Million in 2023

News provided by

Consumers Energy

30 Jan, 2024, 11:18 ET

Employees and retirees spent more than 65,000 hours volunteering across Michigan

JACKSON, Mich., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumers Energy Foundation, Consumers Energy, and its employees and retirees donated more than $11 million dollars in grants, sponsorships and other supportive funding to nonprofits and municipalities across the state in 2023, empowering organizations to better the lives of people in Michigan, to bolster prosperity for communities, and protect the planet. 

"Being a good corporate citizen means not only keeping the lights on and homes and businesses heated, but making an active contribution to bettering our communities," said Angela Thompkins, chief diversity officer and vice president of community affairs for Consumers Energy. "Giving of our time, talents and dollars outside of work is a core part of our company culture, and we're immensely proud of the work our employees and our giving teams did over the last year."

Highlights of these significant contributions include:

Key community events supported across the state included the Put Your Town on the Map competition, the AuSable River Canoe Marathon, ArtPrize and SmartArt, National Cherry Festival and the CRIM Festival of Races. Charitable donations made by the Foundation, the corporation, employees and retirees are not funded by customer rates. 

The Consumers Energy Foundation is the charitable arm of Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider. The Foundation contributes to the growth and strengthening of Michigan communities by investing in what's most important — our people, our planet and Michigan's prosperity. In 2023, the Consumers Energy Foundation, Consumers Energy, its employees and retirees contributed more than $11 million to Michigan nonprofits. 

Consumers Energy is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/consumersenergymichigan
Twitter: https://twitter.com/consumersenergy
LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/consumersenergy
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/consumersenergy 

SOURCE Consumers Energy

Also from this source

Consumers Energy Foundation Planet Awards to Provide $500,000 to Environmental Projects

Consumers Energy Foundation Planet Awards to Provide $500,000 to Environmental Projects

The Consumers Energy Foundation is calling on nonprofit organizations across the state to submit letters of intent for the 2024 Planet Awards. The...
Consumers Energy Foundation to Award $50,000 for Three Small Towns in Put Your Town on the Map Competition

Consumers Energy Foundation to Award $50,000 for Three Small Towns in Put Your Town on the Map Competition

The Consumers Energy Foundation is calling for entries in the annual Put Your Town on the Map pitch competition, which will provide $50,000 in grant...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Gas

Image1

Oil & Energy

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.