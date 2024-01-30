Consumers Energy and Consumers Energy Foundation Donate More than $11 Million in 2023

Employees and retirees spent more than 65,000 hours volunteering across Michigan

JACKSON, Mich., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumers Energy Foundation, Consumers Energy, and its employees and retirees donated more than $11 million dollars in grants, sponsorships and other supportive funding to nonprofits and municipalities across the state in 2023, empowering organizations to better the lives of people in Michigan, to bolster prosperity for communities, and protect the planet.

"Being a good corporate citizen means not only keeping the lights on and homes and businesses heated, but making an active contribution to bettering our communities," said Angela Thompkins, chief diversity officer and vice president of community affairs for Consumers Energy. "Giving of our time, talents and dollars outside of work is a core part of our company culture, and we're immensely proud of the work our employees and our giving teams did over the last year."

Highlights of these significant contributions include:

$1.5 million in signature grants focused on neighborhood revitalization, providing economic security for community members, protecting endangered species and restoring natural green spaces.

donated by employees and retirees as part of the annual company-wide United Way campaign. $200,000 for the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Grantmaking Program to support community foundations across the state working on DEI initiatives.

for the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Grantmaking Program to support community foundations across the state working on DEI initiatives. Employees and retirees volunteered more than 65,000 hours to support nonprofits in their communities.

Employees across the state supported their communities during the holiday season. Jackson area employees supported 82 families and more than 240 individuals through the Adopt-a-Family program, in addition to donating more than 1,300 toys for Toys for Tots.

Key community events supported across the state included the Put Your Town on the Map competition, the AuSable River Canoe Marathon, ArtPrize and SmartArt, National Cherry Festival and the CRIM Festival of Races. Charitable donations made by the Foundation, the corporation, employees and retirees are not funded by customer rates.

The Consumers Energy Foundation is the charitable arm of Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider. The Foundation contributes to the growth and strengthening of Michigan communities by investing in what's most important — our people, our planet and Michigan's prosperity. In 2023, the Consumers Energy Foundation, Consumers Energy, its employees and retirees contributed more than $11 million to Michigan nonprofits.

Consumers Energy is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

