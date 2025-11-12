Consumers Energy Foundation Provides $250,000 to Support Emergency Food Delivery for Michiganders

JACKSON, Mich., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumers Energy Foundation is proud to announce a grant of $250,000 to the Food Bank Council of Michigan to support home delivery of nutritionally balanced, protein-rich, shelf-stable food boxes to households with seniors, people with disabilities, and children.

This initiative comes in response to economic pressures and the recent disruption in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits caused by the federal government shutdown, which has left more than 1.6 million Michigan residents without consistent access to essential nutrition.

"We believe no one in Michigan should go hungry," said Brandon Hofmeister, president of the Consumers Energy Foundation. "This grant reflects our commitment to care for our communities and ensuring everyone has access to the nutrition they need to stay healthy and safe."

The Food Bank Council of Michigan will use the grant to launch a home delivery program for seven-day food boxes. The program will operate through a hub-and-spoke model, with a central food bank coordinating logistics and deliveries to local partners and directly to homes across the state.

"This support from the Consumers Energy Foundation is a lifeline for thousands of Michigan families," said Dr. Phil Knight, executive director of the Food Bank Council of Michigan. "By bringing food directly to the doorsteps of those who can't reach distribution sites, we're ensuring that no one is left behind."

The Consumers Energy Foundation is working collaboratively with government partners and a wide network of corporate, philanthropic, and nonprofit organizations to address the urgent needs facing Michigan families. Consumers Energy employees will have the opportunity to extend additional care to families in need through volunteer efforts and financial contributions with matching gift funds from the company.

This coordinated effort ensures that resources are deployed where they are needed most. Among these partners, United Way continues to be a critical resource, helping families stay afloat with wraparound services such as rent assistance, utility support, and other essential needs. Together, these efforts demonstrate a shared commitment to ensuring all Michiganders have the support they need during this time of uncertainty.

The Consumers Energy Foundation is the charitable arm of Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider. The Foundation contributes to the growth and strengthening of Michigan communities by investing in what's most important — our people, our planet and Michigan's prosperity. In 2024, the Consumers Energy Foundation, CMS Energy Foundation, Consumers Energy, its employees and retirees contributed more than $15 million in support of Michigan nonprofits and communities. For more information, visit ConsumersEnergy.com/Foundation.

