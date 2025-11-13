Consumers Energy Web Page Upgrades Make It Easier for Customers to Access Energy Assistance

JACKSON, Mich., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy has made updates to its energy assistance web page to help customers find resources to assist with paying their energy bills this winter season.

The new, more user-friendly web page comes complete with filter functionality to find various programs tailored for groups such as veterans and seniors. Its development is the result of co-design collaboration between the company and its customers.

"We worked closely with Consumers Energy customers to make payment programs and savings options easier to find and use," said Brian Lewis, Consumers Energy's Senior Executive Director of Customer Experience and Programs. "Their feedback helped shape a simpler enrollment process and ensured the tool is catered to their needs."

Customers are encouraged to visit ConsumersEnergy.com/Assistance for a complete view of each of the eligibility requirements, programs, and services, including:

State Emergency Relief (SER): Eligible residents with a past due bill or shut-off notice can receive up to $900 in immediate one-time assistance.

Eligible residents with a past due bill or shut-off notice can receive up to $900 in immediate one-time assistance. Home Heating Credit (HHC): Eligible Michiganders can file tax form MI-1040CR-7 to see if they qualify for help with heating expenses. Customers receive an average payment of $250.

Eligible Michiganders can file tax form MI-1040CR-7 to see if they qualify for help with heating expenses. Customers receive an average payment of $250. MEAP and CARE program: Get fixed monthly payments for two (2) years and forgiveness of your past due balance when enrolled in the CARE program through the Michigan Energy Assistance Program (MEAP). MEAP also offers as-needed assistance payments for customers needing short-term support. Dial 2-1-1 or visit mi211.org to learn more or to connect with your local MEAP agency to enroll.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. We take seriously our responsibility to provide electricity and natural gas to millions of customers that need it from us, and that is why we're making our system stronger, safer and more affordable than ever before.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

SOURCE Consumers Energy