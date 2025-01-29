Consumers Energy and Hecate Energy Break Ground on 360 MW Sunfish Solar 2 Renewable Energy Project

New Calhoun County Clean Energy Facility to Advance Customer Priorities, Strengthen Electric Grid, and Offer Clean Energy Options for Regional Businesses

JACKSON, Mich., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy and Hecate Energy ("Hecate") announced today that initial site work by Bechtel has begun on the 360-megawatt (MW) Sunfish Solar 2 project, progressing with a target completion date of Q2 2026. The project will be constructed in Lee Township in Calhoun County, Michigan.

Capable of supplying enough energy to power approximately 69,000 Michigan homes, the project is a significant step in Consumers Energy's journey toward bringing 8,000 MW of solar online by 2040. Green electricity from the project will be used to supply Consumers Energy's commercial and residential customers enrolled in its voluntary Renewable Energy Program. For those committed to spearheading Michigan's clean energy revolution and ensuring a brighter future for generations to come, Consumers Energy invites you to join its Renewable Energy Program.

Sunfish Solar 2 is the second large-scale Consumers Energy solar project to date, following the Muskegon Solar Energy Center that began construction in 2024. The Sunfish Solar 2 project is being developed jointly with Hecate, an experienced developer, owner, and operator of renewable power projects and energy storage solutions across the United States.

"Sunfish Solar 2 demonstrates Consumers Energy's dedication to achieving its ambitious clean energy targets," said David Hicks, vice president of clean energy development at Consumers Energy. "Our collaboration with Hecate Energy on this landmark project is another demonstration of the real progress toward a cleaner, more resilient grid that will deliver long-lasting benefits for our customers."

"By combining our expertise with Consumers Energy's commitment to sustainability, we're generating high-quality jobs in clean energy while advancing Michigan's renewable energy goals," said Harrison Luna, Senior Development Manager for Hecate.

Construction of Sunfish Solar 2 is expected to create more than 350 unionized construction jobs, while generating approximately $225 million in direct and secondary economic impact. Bechtel, the project's engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor will endeavor to recruit workers from West-Central Michigan and will support workforce development in the region. The project is contributing upwards of $50 million via direct and indirect labor income to the local economy.

In addition to its immediate economic benefits, this project will produce steady, long-term revenue to support vital services such as local governments, schools, and fire departments, strengthening the community's resilience and fostering its continued prosperity.

"Lee Township is proud to be part of the renewable energy movement through Sunfish Solar 2," said Brad Shrontz, Township Supervisor of Lee Township. "This project allows us to embrace the future of energy while creating tangible benefits for our residents, from new employment opportunities to economic development and beyond." Sunfish Solar 2 will assist Michigan in achieving its goal of sourcing 50% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030.

About Consumers Energy

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. Consumers Energy's Clean Energy Plan calls for eliminating coal as an energy source in 2025, achieving net-zero carbon emissions and meeting 90 percent of customers' energy needs through clean sources, including wind and solar.

About Hecate Energy

Hecate Energy was founded in 2012 by a team of energy industry veterans and has successfully developed 4.1 GWs of projects to construction or operations. Hecate believes in establishing beneficial, sustainable, and collaborative partnerships with the host communities where its projects are located and tailors each renewable energy project it develops to better meet the needs of project stakeholders.

Hecate Energy has entered over 6 GWac of renewable power purchase agreements (PPAs) across 55 PPAs with 24 counterparties as well as projects that are selling through merchant markets. Projects that Hecate has developed and that are constructed or are under construction include over 4 GWac of solar projects and 103 MWac of battery storage projects totaling over $6 billion in asset value. Hecate has an active development pipeline of over 43.7 GWac of renewable projects.

SOURCE Consumers Energy