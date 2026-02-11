Consumers Energy Announces Marlon Merritt as Vice President of Supply Chain

JACKSON, Mich., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy today announced the appointment of Marlon Merritt as the company's vice president of supply chain, effective February 16.

"I'm delighted to welcome Marlon and his wealth of sector and functional experience to the Consumers Energy team," said Rejji Hayes, Consumers Energy's executive vice president and chief financial officer. "Great supply chain organizations don't just move materials – they move companies forward and we're excited to welcome a seasoned leader who understands this and has a proven track record."

Marlon joins Consumers Energy after serving as vice president and chief supply chain officer at TC Energy. Prior to TC Energy, Marlon held numerous roles at Entergy, most notably, as the vice president, chief supply chain officer and as vice president of continuous improvement, where he built and executed an enterprise-wide transformation program. Marlon brings over two decades of energy sector leadership at Duke Energy, Entergy and TC Energy. As a Supply Chain Officer, Marlon is known for developing high-performing teams while driving transformational growth in both domestic and international roles. Merritt holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from North Carolina Wesleyan College and a Master's of Business Administration from Strayer University

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

