Consumers Energy Announces Marlon Merritt as Vice President of Supply Chain

News provided by

Consumers Energy

Feb 11, 2026, 14:00 ET

JACKSON, Mich., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy today announced the appointment of Marlon Merritt as the company's vice president of supply chain, effective February 16.

"I'm delighted to welcome Marlon and his wealth of sector and functional experience to the Consumers Energy team," said Rejji Hayes, Consumers Energy's executive vice president and chief financial officer. "Great supply chain organizations don't just move materials – they move companies forward and we're excited to welcome a seasoned leader who understands this and has a proven track record."

Marlon joins Consumers Energy after serving as vice president and chief supply chain officer at TC Energy. Prior to TC Energy, Marlon held numerous roles at Entergy, most notably, as the vice president, chief supply chain officer and as vice president of continuous improvement, where he built and executed an enterprise-wide transformation program. Marlon brings over two decades of energy sector leadership at Duke Energy, Entergy and TC Energy. As a Supply Chain Officer, Marlon is known for developing high-performing teams while driving transformational growth in both domestic and international roles. Merritt holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from North Carolina Wesleyan College and a Master's of Business Administration from Strayer University

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

Learn more at ConsumersEnergy.com

SOURCE Consumers Energy

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Consumers Energy Shines a Light on 2-1-1 Day to Connect Families with Resources

Consumers Energy Shines a Light on 2-1-1 Day to Connect Families with Resources

Families across Michigan are feeling the pressure of mounting financial hardships as everything from the price of groceries to housing continues to...
Consumers Energy Connecting with Customers After Brutal Cold Drives Up Energy Use and Bills

Consumers Energy Connecting with Customers After Brutal Cold Drives Up Energy Use and Bills

On the heels of last week's brutal cold spell, Consumers Energy is reaching out today to customers who will see higher bills arrive over the next few ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Electrical Utilities

Electrical Utilities

Utilities

Utilities

Personnel Announcements

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics