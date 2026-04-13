Consumers Energy Breaks Ground on Four Cities Metro Pipeline Project

ROYAL OAK, Mich., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy is modernizing more than eight miles of natural gas pipeline in Oakland and Macomb counties as it officially breaks ground today on the Four Cities Metro Pipeline project.

The pipeline project transverses through Royal Oak, Clawson, Madison Heights, and Warren, providing critical infrastructure upgrades and modernizing natural gas delivery to more than 750,000 homes and businesses in the area. This year, construction will target Royal Oak, Clawson, and Warren for its initial phase. Dating back to the 1950s, the replacement of the pipeline is a testament to the company's ongoing commitment to providing natural gas to customers safely, reliably and affordably.

"Projects like this are vital to the sustainability of our infrastructure and reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthening the reliability of our natural gas system," said Holly Bowers, Consumers Energy's vice president of natural gas engineering and supply. "By replacing aging pipelines, our customers can continue to count on us to deliver safe and reliable natural gas."

Consumers Energy is working closely with local communities, municipal leaders, and customers to communicate construction impacts, including lane closures. The project will create more than 100 jobs each year.

"Not only are we investing in modernizing our infrastructure, but we are investing in the communities we serve through opportunities for economic advancement," said Bowers. "This is about more than strengthening our systems. It's about supporting local jobs and growth in the area."

The Four Cities Metro Pipeline Project will extend through 2029. Consumers Energy will provide ongoing updates as work progresses. For more information on the project, customers are encouraged to visit consumersenergy.com/fourcities.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. We are committed to delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers 24/7.

Learn more at ConsumersEnergy.com.

SOURCE Consumers Energy