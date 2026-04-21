New Weather Stations Help Consumers Energy Restore Power Faster, Improve Safety, and Reduce Storm Costs

Weather technology to save customers nearly $1 million annually

JACKSON, Mich., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy expects to better predict outages and respond to storms with new company-owned weather stations across Michigan, providing more precise, real-time data directly from the electric grid.

The new weather station network also supports the people who restore power during severe weather by providing more insight into hyper-local conditions before and during storms, helping crews plan more effectively and restore power more quickly and safely.

Consumers Energy has installed five weather stations, and plans to deploy 100 stations by 2027. Once all stations are installed, the program should save customers nearly $1 million each year through improved outage prediction, more efficient crew deployment, and faster restoration. The stations collect weather data, including wind, temperature, and soil moisture, that directly affects the electric grid and planning for restoration.

"Our customers count on us to restore power as quickly and safely as possible after storms," said Haleigh Vaughn, senior meteorological data analyst at Consumers Energy. "Having real-time weather data directly from our grid helps us anticipate outages, plan restoration, and provide more reliable service to the communities we serve."

Unlike traditional weather stations that may be miles away, Consumers Energy's stations are strategically installed near low-voltage distribution lines in local communities. The company-owned network complements and builds onto the National Weather Service system by adding grid-specific data that improves forecasting and real-time decisions.

The five initial stations are located in Gladwin, Ogemaw, Barry, Jackson, and Clare counties. The first station was installed in February, with stations placed on poles near electric equipment.

The weather stations help power Consumers Energy's long-term Reliability Roadmap, which focuses on reducing outages and restoring power faster for customers. Consumers Energy has a long-term goal to restore power to all customers, no matter the weather, in 24 hours.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. We are committed to delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers 24/7.

Learn more at ConsumersEnergy.com.

SOURCE Consumers Energy