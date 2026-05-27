Consumers Energy Prepares 2027 Reliability Action Plan for Fewer, Shorter Power Outages

JACKSON, Mich., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy is taking another significant step to secure Michigan's electric grid, preparing to file its 2027 Reliability Action Plan next week. If approved, this annual plan will lead to fewer and shorter power outages for Michiganders.

"We want our customers to experience fewer outages -- and when the power does go out, we're focused on restoring it as quickly as possible," said Greg Salisbury, Consumers Energy's senior vice president of electric distribution. "Our 2027 Reliability Action Plan is about making smart investments in the electric grid to deliver more reliable service for the people we serve. We know costs are top of mind, and we're working every day to keep energy affordable while making the upgrades to reduce outages over time."

Since 2021, Consumers Energy's average electric customer experienced an hour less time without power in normal conditions. That's a 28% drop. Consumers Energy started increasing spending on the grid late in the last decade and has seen direct improvements with fewer equipment problems.

Consumers Energy delivered meaningful reliability improvements last year, even as the state faced 20% more weather–driven outage events. Proactive work reduced customer impacts by 130,000 outages at their homes and businesses.

About 75 cents of every customer dollar goes directly back into securing the grid. The full Reliability Action Plan will be filed June 2 with the Michigan Public Service Commission. Consumers Energy's plan includes:

Clearing trees away from power lines, addressing the #1 cause of outages. We are planning a five-year timetable to clear all of our system's low-voltage lines, which serve homes and businesses directly. We plan to double the amount of forestry work we do, from 8,000 miles last year to 16,000 by 2030.

Burying 50 miles of power lines underground, protecting them from severe weather. Burying lines improves reliability by 90% or more. Our next projects include work in Jackson, Newaygo, Flint, Allegan County and Kent County.

Identifying circuits in our system where customers experience outages more frequently and fixing the underlying issues.

Adding sensors and automation devices to help us monitor and manage our system more effectively. We're solving problems faster, often before customers notice.

Consumers Energy is continuing to help customers with resources to manage and pay bills. The company has reached out to over 30,000 people directly this year through phone calls and in-person events around the state.

"We understand our friends and neighbors are facing rising costs, from gasoline to groceries," said Kelly Hall, Consumers Energy's senior vice president of regulatory and legal affairs. "We will continue to connect people with money-saving programs and assistance in their community while making upgrades that power their lives more reliably."

Details about the 2027 Reliability Action Plan will be shared online June 2 at ConsumersEnergy.com/residential/account-and-billing/rates/rate-case.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. We are committed to delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers 24/7.

Learn more at ConsumersEnergy.com.

SOURCE Consumers Energy