Consumers Energy Expands Line Clearing Efforts to Strengthen Reliability and Safety Across Michigan

Right Trees in the Right Places Promote Long-Term Reliability and Safety

JACKSON, Mich., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy is expanding its line clearing efforts, with crews working across more than 9,000 miles of power lines this year to secure the power grid and protect public safety across Michigan.

Trees and limbs remain the leading cause of outages, accounting for nearly 40% of all service interruptions. With more frequent and severe weather, preventative maintenance line clearing is essential to limit safety risks that can happen when trees and limbs come in contact with power lines and to secure the grid to keep the power on.

"The goal of our work is to reduce power outages and help protect our neighbors by keeping a safe distance between vegetation, power lines, and equipment" said Sara Stewart, Consumers Energy's director of forestry operations. "By monitoring and clearing more frequently, we are staying ahead of risks and helping the electric system better withstand extreme weather."

Consumers Energy is increasing how often it monitors areas near power lines to proactively identify risks and address them before they impact customers. Consumers Energy emphasizes that tree growth, health, and distance from power lines guide every decision, especially as stronger storms increase the likelihood of tree-related outages and hazards.

Consumers Energy pairs this work with its Community Street & Boulevard Tree Planting Grant Program, part of its "Right Tree, Right Place" initiative. The program, administered by the Michigan Forestry and Parks Association, helps municipalities plant appropriate tree species along public streets and boulevards in locations where they can thrive, limiting interference with power lines. The program is reimbursement-based and available to communities in Consumers Energy's electric service area, supporting projects completed within the calendar year.

Since 2017, Consumers Energy has invested more than $730,000 in tree planting grants, supporting nearly 5,500 trees planted across Michigan while avoiding species known to create future reliability or ecological concerns.

"We understand how much people value trees, and we share that commitment," Stewart said. "Every decision we make is rooted in safety, reliability, and the long-term health of the tree. Line clearing and responsible tree planting go hand in hand, and by helping communities plant the right trees in the right places, we can preserve their beauty while reducing safety risks and strengthening electric service for our customers."

By combining more frequent monitoring, proactive line clearing, and long-term investment in community tree planting, Consumers Energy is working to build a safer, more reliable future to ensure that customers can count on us. Learn more about trees and power lines at ConsumersEnergy.com/Forestry.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. We are committed to delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers 24/7.

Learn more at ConsumersEnergy.com.

SOURCE Consumers Energy