Consumers Energy Clearing Over 7,000 Miles of Trees Near Power Lines This Year as Part of Reliability Roadmap

JACKSON, Mich., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy will clear and remove trees along over 7,000 miles of power lines this year, part of a stepped-up commitment to protect electrical equipment from Mother Nature and reduce outages through the company's Reliability Roadmap.

"Line clearing is some of the most visible work that Consumers Energy does every day, but it's sometimes underappreciated as a cornerstone of our commitment to keeping the lights on for customers," said Chris Laird, Consumers Energy's vice president of electric operations. "We're doing more work today – and we're being more strategic about that work – than in the past, all to better serve our customers who count on us."

Three years ago, Consumers Energy started a more aggressive effort to trim trees. Today, the company identifies electrical circuits where trees and vegetation most often lead to power outages and prioritizes them. That's part of an effort to clear trees and limbs across high- and low-voltage power lines over seven years.

This year, Consumers Energy plans to do forestry work on over 7,000 miles of lines, with projections to do more than 7,000 miles a year going forward.

Line clearing is one of several tactics Consumers Energy employs as it carries out the Reliability Roadmap it laid out for customers last year. The company's long-term blueprint aims to combat more severe weather with upgrades in equipment, strategy and technology – all with the goal of reducing the number of power outages and restoring power to all customers in 24 hours or less, no matter the situation.

"We have hundreds of Consumers Energy coworkers and Michigan contractors who do this important work, not just in the busy summer months but throughout the year," Laird said. "It's important that people understand the relationship between our forestry team's work and the improvements in electric service that should be so important to everyone in our state."

People can learn more about Consumers Energy's efforts at ConsumersEnergy.com/forestry.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. Consumers Energy knows job No. 1 is to keep the lights on for customers. We are committed to delivering reliable, clean and affordable energy to our customers 24/7.

