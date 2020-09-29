Consumers Energy Commits $12 Million to Help Michigan Customers Affected by COVID-19 Pandemic

JACKSON, Mich., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy is providing $12 million to help Michigan residents and small businesses with energy bills, making an unprecedented commitment to helping customers and communities the COVID-19 pandemic has affected.

"We stand with Michigan and are working around the clock to help our friends and neighbors through a time like no other," said Patti Poppe, Consumers Energy's president and chief executive officer. "Our company's $12 million contribution will provide a lifeline to many families and businesses, helping them stay on their feet until we can defeat the pandemic and Michigan can fully reopen."

Consumers Energy has set a goal to help about 25,000 households and 1,000 small businesses with this new assistance. The funding will go directly to customers in need and to Michigan nonprofit organizations.

The best way for people to get help is to call 2-1-1, a free service that connects people with nonprofit agencies in their communities, including the new financial help that Consumers Energy is announcing. If a Consumers Energy customer is struggling to pay a bill, they also can call 800-477-5050.

Since March, Consumers Energy and its charitable foundation have now provided over $16 million to help Michigan residents. Consumers Energy has mobilized to respond to customers' needs:

Suspending energy shut-offs for nonpayment for residential and most business customers.

Making payment arrangements for customers in need.

Providing access to federal, state and local resources that can help small businesses.

"We knew from the start this pandemic would create unimaginable challenges for many people and businesses," said Brian Rich, Consumers Energy's chief customer officer. "We're talking about our neighbors, our friends and even our co-workers. We know we have an obligation to help our communities stay resilient through this time."

Heading into winter, Consumers Energy also is working to keep energy costs low for customers. Customers should pay 20% less next year compared to a decade ago, or less than $2.30 a day, for natural gas.

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

