Consumers Energy Expanding Community Solar Program with 30-Acre Solar Project in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy plans to break ground next spring on Blackman Solar, a new 30-acre community solar array in its home Jackson County that will provide local clean energy to customers through its Solar Gardens program.

Consumers Energy this week received approval from Blackman Township for the community solar project, which is slated to start generating electricity by the end of 2025.

"Blackman Solar is a great example of a partnership with a community to develop a project that delivers reliable, clean energy as well as local tax and economic benefits," said David Hicks. Consumers Energy's vice president of renewable energy development. "We're grateful for the reception we've received from Blackman Township leaders and are excited to continue developing solar projects like this on our path to a carbon-neutral electric grid."

Blackman Solar will generate power for Consumers Energy's Solar Gardens community solar program, in which customers choose to support new solar projects without having to own solar arrays.

The new community solar facility will be the fourth that Consumers Energy owns and operates, joining other Solar Gardens projects in Cadillac, at Western Michigan University and at Grand Valley State University. Blackman Solar will include nearly 5,000 solar panels and will generate up to 2.5 megawatts of renewable electricity for 2,500 future Solar Gardens customers.

Blackman Solar also will provide new capacity to expand Consumers Energy's income-qualified Solar Gardens program MI Sunrise. MI Sunrise is an efficient, easy, cost-effective way for municipalities, nonprofits and tribal governments to deploy federal grant dollars, providing access to clean, reliable renewable energy and measurable financial benefits to offset energy bills.

"Blackman Solar will help meet increased demand for community solar and offers shared solar infrastructure, accessibility and inclusivity, as well as financial and environmental benefits for all customers," Hicks said.

Consumers Energy is committed to Michigan's clean energy future. The energy provider is closing its final three coal-burning units next summer, one of the nation's most aggressive timetables. The company is developing solar projects as part of its Clean Energy Plan to be carbon-neutral by 2040.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. Consumers Energy's Clean Energy Plan calls for eliminating coal as an energy source in 2025, achieving net-zero carbon emissions and meeting 90% of customers' energy needs through clean sources, including wind and solar.

