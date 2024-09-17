West Michigan Leads the Charge by Committing to Renewable Energy

City of Grand Rapids and City of Kalamazoo Sign Contracts for Renewable Energy Program to Power Their Cities

JACKSON, Mich., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The cities of Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo are setting a new standard in sustainability by joining the Consumers Energy Renewable Energy Program (REP). This partnership represents a significant step toward achieving their ambitious climate goals and advancing their commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The Renewable Energy Program enables customers to match 100% of their energy use with cost-effective wind and solar power. This customer-powered clean energy effort lowers costs and helps protect the planet.



"Consumers Energy appreciates the partnership from our two largest West Michigan municipalities by committing to this program," said Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy's vice president of customer experience. "The leadership shown by the Cities of Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo highlights the importance of our Clean Energy Plan and helps us to continue to build out more renewable energy resources like solar and wind."

This partnership with Consumers Energy not only supports Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids in meeting their sustainability goals but also serves as a model for other businesses and municipalities striving to embrace renewable energy and achieve sustainability goals. The program already includes 3 dozen participants including General Motors, 7/11, Walmart and the State of Michigan. In 2025, the program will expand giving residential and small business customers an option to sign up for cost-effective, utility-scale renewable energy projects.

"By joining the Renewable Energy Program, Kalamazoo is taking a bold step forward in our mission to enhance environmental sustainability and reduce our carbon footprint," said Kalamazoo Mayor David Anderson. "This initiative reflects our commitment to reduce carbon emissions to net-zero by 2050, working towards a greener future for all."

Similarly, Grand Rapids is embracing this opportunity to make substantial progress toward its sustainability objectives. "Our participation in the Renewable Energy Program aligns perfectly with Grand Rapids' vision of a cleaner, more sustainable community," said Mayor Rosalynn Bliss of Grand Rapids. "This commitment underscores our dedication to environmental stewardship and supports our goal of powering all municipal operations with renewable energy by 2025 and beyond."

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. Consumers Energy's Clean Energy Plan calls for eliminating coal as an energy source in 2025, achieving net-zero carbon emissions and meeting 90% of customers' energy needs through clean sources, including wind and solar.

