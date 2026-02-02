Consumers Energy Connecting with Customers After Brutal Cold Drives Up Energy Use and Bills

JACKSON, Mich., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of last week's brutal cold spell, Consumers Energy is reaching out today to customers who will see higher bills arrive over the next few weeks. We know higher bills can create stress — and we want every customer to be prepared and supported.

Households that Consumers Energy serves used 25% more natural gas last month compared to January 2025. That's just through just the first 20 days of the month, before Michigan endured sub-zero temperatures and the coldest weather this decade. Electric usage also is higher.

"We know furnaces had to run much more often to cope with January's chill, and that can be tough," said Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy's senior vice president and chief customer officer.

"That's why today we are making sure that people know we're here for them. We will be connecting with our customers this entire month to make sure they understand their bills, take steps to save and get connected right away if they're struggling to make ends meet."

Helping customers stay warm and supported is Consumers Energy's #1 priority today and the rest of this season. With electric and natural gas usage up this winter, the company will be reaching out to people who are struggling with bills and still coping with the cold:

Our community affairs teams have been delivering food, hats, gloves and hand warmers to warming shelters and nonprofits statewide in communities such as Lansing, Flint, Saginaw, Westland, Kalamazoo and Jackson.

Consumers Energy is sending out emails to all customers statewide with tips to save and information on where to turn to help.

The company last month provided $5 million to 11 nonprofit organizations that are actively helping people with energy bills.

Consumers Energy is identifying customers whose bills may be the most affected by the cold, and planning more direct outreach that helps them make payments and reduce energy use to lower future bills.

If you're worried about a higher bill, please don't wait — we're here and ready to help. Consumers Energy urges people to contact 2-1-1 to connect with nonprofits for financial help and resources. Any Consumers Energy customer can learn about help to lower their bills at ConsumersEnergy.com/assistance or call us at 800-477-5050.

Consumers Energy has been able to ensure its electric and natural gas systems are serving Michigan through this winter's weather. With the electric grid enduring the cold, nearly 70 coworkers deployed to Mississippi to restore power after a major storm there.

"This winter has been incredibly challenging for Michigan, and those challenges won't go away even as the temperature increases by a few degrees," Snyder said. "We're committed to keeping our costs down and to helping our friends and neighbors any way we can through the rest of this winter."

