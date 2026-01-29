Consumers Energy Shields Customers from Michigan's Worst Weather in Generations

JACKSON, Mich., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy delivered meaningful reliability improvements for nearly 2 million Michigan homes and businesses in 2025 even as the state faced some of the harshest and most destructive weather in generations. Despite 20% more weather–driven outage events, proactive work reduced customer impacts by 130,000 outages at their homes and businesses, and improved storm forecasting and planning generated $15 million in savings. These results highlight the impact of the company's ongoing investments in a smarter, stronger grid and enhanced storm response through the Reliability Roadmap — performance that continues to prove itself as Michigan faces more bad weather in 2026.

"Recently, extreme weather has tried to test our grid in unprecedented ways," said Greg Salisbury, senior vice president and president of electric distribution. "Even with some of the most intense ice, wind and tornado activity we've ever seen — and the extreme cold and heavy snow that has hit Michigan already this year — our system held strong. Our continued investments and our commitment to being prepared and ready to respond helped us deliver real, lasting progress for our customers when they needed it most."

It was a record–breaking weather year across Michigan, marked by historic storms and extreme conditions that tested communities statewide.

Two ice storms including one in late March that became Northern Michigan's worst since 1922.

Michigan recorded 33 confirmed tornadoes, tying 1973 for the third–highest total on record.

Seven thunderstorm-related wind gusts over 75 mph were reported, the greatest number of such extreme wind reports in two decades.

Even with significantly tougher weather in 2025, Consumers Energy delivered stronger reliability compared to before we launched the Reliability Roadmap in 2023. Outage events, a key indicator of system damage, rose nearly 20% yet customers experienced 130,000 less outages thanks to grid–hardening efforts and increased system automation. Enhanced weather forecasting and outage predictions combined with strategic pre–planning also produced $15 million in savings, reducing both outage duration and overall impact.

"These results reflect a year of learning, discipline and preparation," said Norm Kapala, vice president of grid operations restoration and work management. "Our teams refined our storm planning approach, strengthened our forecasting tools and streamlined our response strategy. That work is improving reliability and importantly, it's also saving customers money. It reinforces a simple truth: victory favors the prepared. When we plan, our customers benefit twice with fewer outages and lower costs."

Throughout 2025, Consumers Energy accelerated grid–modernization efforts, including targeted upgrades, enhanced line clearing, and advanced storm–preparedness strategies. Crews installed more smart–grid automation, used infrared and robotic inspection tools to detect issues early, and strengthened infrastructure to withstand severe ice, high winds and fast–moving tornado outbreaks.

"Every mile of line cleared, every new pole or technology installed and every weather system monitored helps shield our customers from storms that would have caused far more disruption just a few years ago," Kapala said. "Our teams are dedicated to strengthening this system day after day so that when the weather turns fierce, our customers can count on us."

Consumers Energy remains focused on its long–term reliability goals, including reducing outages during severe weather and restoring power to all customers within 24 hours. The progress made during 2025, despite historically extreme conditions, reflects a significant step forward.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. We are committed to delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers 24/7.

