Despite Winter Chill, Consumers Energy Connects Customers to Dollars to Reduce Heating Costs

Over $100 Million Statewide to Help Pay Bills in 2026

JACKSON, Mich., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Michiganders battle this week's winter chill, Consumers Energy is connecting customers to help with heating bills. Consumers Energy last year helped over 140,000 customers obtain $60 million to pay energy bills. We are working with customers now to get even more assistance to them – over $100 million is available statewide – in the new year.

"Our energy assistance team is dedicated to the safety and well-being of our customers, and that starts with making sure they have access to every available dollar to keep costs down," said Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy's senior vice president and chief customer and growth officer. "Our company is putting money on the table and working with nonprofits to connect people with federal, state and private dollars that will help people today."

Consumers Energy this month announced $5 million in new support to help customers pay bills. In November, the Consumers Energy Foundation also provided $250,000 to support the Food Bank Council of Michigan.

This winter, with temperatures below zero, our energy assistance team is actively connecting people with resources to help pay bills.

How can customers get help? Snyder suggested the following:

Call 2-1-1. This free service links Michiganders to assistance in their community, not only to help with energy bills, but also to address many essential needs, from housing costs to food to medical bills.

Apply for emergency relief. If your bill is past due or you have a shut-off notice, apply for State Emergency Relief here: Michigan.gov/MIBridges

Find resources through ConsumersEnergy.com/assistance. Consumers Energy provides benefits for customers in all situations, from home energy assessments to save energy to a monthly budget plan to make bills more predictable, from help for military veterans to bill credits for seniors. Take action today.

Consumers Energy is committed to customers through this winter chill and in all seasons. The price that households pay for natural gas remains historically low, over 25% below the national average.

"Our customers are facing real pressure in their everyday lives, and we are committed to standing with them and helping them find solutions," Snyder said. "When our customers are making hard choices at the kitchen table, energy should not be one of them."

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. We are committed to delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers 24/7.

Learn more at ConsumersEnergy.com.

SOURCE Consumers Energy