Consumers Energy Creates Career Opportunities in Flint and Jackson with New Workforce Development Program

JACKSON, Mich., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy is creating new professional opportunities for residents of Flint and Jackson with a new pilot program that provides skills for people to work in fields alongside the energy provider.

The company's Clean Energy Workforce Development Program is now providing training in Jackson for people employed in the building trades to become certified in advanced energy efficiency, lead abatement and other work. A weekly stipend is provided to all participants for the full program.

Earlier this year, a class of students in Flint completed similar training to gain entry-level positions in those fields. While going through the program, trainees received a suite of services such as paid training and transportation and childcare assistance.

"Consumers Energy is committed to providing opportunities in the communities we serve and excited to provide training that opens the door for more people to work in professions that serve our customers," said Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy's vice president of customer experience. "We're finding new ways to support Michigan's talent pipeline, building careers for people who will help Michiganders save money and live better lives."

The program is a partnership between Consumers Energy and Detroit-based Walker-Miller Energy Services, which has trained program participants in both communities. Walker-Miller is one of the nation's largest African American and woman-owned energy efficiency companies.

Program graduates are trained in classrooms and on the job before being placed in careers doing weatherization, energy efficiency and lead abatement work.

"I received very good on-the-job training and job placement afterward, which was very important to me," said Brandon Thompson, who graduated from the Flint program. "I learned a lot that I can use in the field that I am working in currently. I am more comfortable doing my work tasks with the experience that I gained from the program."

"Walker-Miller Energy Services is committed to creating equitable pathways within the clean energy economy so that all communities have access to the benefits of clean energy," said Derrick Meeking, director of workforce development at Walker-Miller Energy Services. "We're honored to work with the Flint and Jackson communities through our partnership with Consumers Energy, providing individuals access to the skills and opportunities needed to thrive in this rapidly growing industry. We are not just creating jobs; we're also fostering a new generation of professionals who will drive positive change and economic growth in our communities."

Consumers Energy is moving forward with aggressive new efforts to help customers save money through energy efficiency. Its nearly $600 million energy efficiency plan offers new and growing programs to connect with low-income households over the next two years.

"Whether we work with customers or train professionals to work with us, Consumers Energy is looking for ways to expand our outreach and connections with our friends and neighbors," Snyder said.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. Consumers Energy knows job No. 1 is to keep the lights on for customers. We are committed to delivering reliable, clean, and affordable energy to our customers 24/7.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/consumersenergymichigan

Twitter: https://twitter.com/consumersenergy

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/consumersenergy

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/consumersenergy

SOURCE Consumers Energy