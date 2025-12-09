Consumers Energy Provides Assistance to Help Michigan's Seniors Stay Safe and Warm This Winter

People 65 and Older Eligible for Bill Credits, Shut-Off Protection

JACKSON, Mich., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Michigan prepares for another cold winter, Consumers Energy is highlighting energy bill assistance and safeguards for seniors. Those include shut-off protection and $4 monthly electric bill credits that are available to most households headed by someone age 65 or older.

"Consumers Energy is committed to serving all of our customers, including ensuring that our seniors are using all resources that keep them safe and comfortable in their homes," said Brian Lewis, Consumers Energy's executive director of customer service and programs. "We hope to spread the word that Consumers Energy can help our friends and neighbors, no matter their needs."

Consumers Energy recently updated its energy assistance webpage to help customers better understand their options to help pay their energy bills. Specifically, the company offers help for people 65 and older:

Senior citizen bill credits – Seniors can receive a $4 monthly credit on electric bills at their primary residence. The credit cannot be combined with the Low-Income Assistance Credit or Residential Income Assistance. If there's an issue with receiving the credit, please confirm your birthday is correctly submitted by calling 800-477-5050.

Winter Protection Plan – The plan protects people 65 and older against shut-off and high payments during the wintertime. Enrollment runs from November through March.

Shut-Off Protection Plan – The 18-month protection from shut-off plan is available to seniors age 65 and older. Enrollment is year-round.

Consumers Energy offers assistance and connections to resources through an array of programs. Customers can learn more at ConsumersEnergy.com/Assistance. People can also learn about ways to save on their energy bills at ConsumersEnergy.com/Winter.

Consumers Energy this year has provided $7 million to help electric and natural gas customers who qualify to receive help with bills. Anyone who needs assistance with their energy bills can also call 2-1-1, a free resource that connects people with nonprofit organizations.

