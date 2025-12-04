Consumers Energy Reinvests Customer Dollars into Natural Gas System Upgrades

JACKSON, Mich., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As cold winter weather blankets Michigan, Consumers Energy is saving customer dollars while continuing to make upgrades and programs that will improve Michigan's natural gas reliability and infrastructure.

"Consumers Energy remains steadfast in our goal of placing customers at the center of everything we do," said Holly Bowers, Consumers Energy's vice president of gas engineering, planning and supply. "By allocating and reinvesting funds to upgrade our infrastructure, improve efficiency, and implement programs that work to support our customers, we can continue to supply energy safely and responsibly for years to come."

Consumers Energy purchases gas in the summer months, while it is at its cheapest, to deliver cost-effective, safe, and reliable gas to its customers throughout the winter. Gas is stored in storage facilities to avoid higher winter prices and market volatility. The Company maintains approximately 30,000 miles of natural gas pipeline, with over 27,000 miles of distribution pipeline, delivering gas directly to customers, and 2,500 miles of transmission, carrying large high-pressure quantities of natural gas to supply all customers across Michigan.

The company is committed to showing customers how their dollars are being used to benefit families and businesses in the state through various projects, system upgrades, and cost-saving initiatives. These investments highlight the energy provider's mission to provide safer and more reliable energy to residential and business customers.

Consumers Energy's Natural Gas Delivery Plan serves as the blueprint for a 10-year, $12 billion roadmap to serve customers by replacing thousands of the service lines that connect the main arteries of the system to homes and businesses, replacing hundreds of miles of the pipeline "expressway" that powers the natural gas system.

Through system investments, the Company works to reduce costs and provide greater savings during winter. The Four Cities Pipeline, a project that will replace and upgrade eight miles of new 24-inch pipeline in Clawson, Royal Oak, Madison Heights, and Warren, will allow for the delivery of natural gas to households and businesses across Oakland and Macomb counties. With construction slated to begin in March, this project will create approximately 100 jobs annually through its completion in 2029.

Additionally, Consumers Energy is dedicated to replacing vintage pipelines made from cast iron, bare steel, and other materials dating back to the 1940s. As part of their Vintage Service Replacement project, the Company will replace pipelines with plastic and flexible steel, resulting in extended lifespans.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. We are committed to delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers 24/7.

