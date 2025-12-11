Consumers Energy Defends Customer Protections for Data Centers Against Challenge from Attorney General

Company Supports Responsible Economic Growth for Michigan

JACKSON, Mich., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy is standing up for Michigan and responsible economic growth in our state. The company is opposing a legal challenge from the state Attorney General that would undo new protections for customers as Michigan attracts data centers and other large businesses.

Attorney General Dana Nessel this week filed a petition asking the Michigan Public Service Commission for a rehearing of its Nov. 6 order that set up new customer safeguards for energy-intensive businesses. The MPSC order set guidelines for energy use of new data centers and large businesses, ensuring they pay their way and help reduce cost pressure for all customers.

"The attorney general's challenge has no merit," said Kelly Hall, Consumers Energy's senior vice president of regulatory and legal affairs. "The MPSC's order last month creates a useful framework as Michigan grows and attracts new jobs and tax revenue for local communities."

"It is unfortunate the Attorney General is taking an anti-investment position to oppose economic growth opportunities these customers will create," said Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy's senior vice president and chief customer and growth officer. "When businesses grow, families have more choices -- better jobs, stronger schools, and thriving communities where people want to live and stay."

Consumers Energy has a legal duty to serve all customers in its territory, providing energy today to nearly 2 million homes and businesses. Those customers benefit from new large customers, which will pay their full cost of service and a portion of the system's fixed costs that existing customers otherwise would pay in full.

The company next year will file its updated Energy Supply Plan, ensuring it has enough energy from natural gas, renewable resources and battery storage to serve projected business growth and meet our state's growing needs.

Under the new MPSC order, Consumers Energy's tariff for data centers and other large-load users would apply to any customer that uses at least 100 megawatts. Consumers Energy today has only one customer larger than 100 MW, which it serves under a special rate established by the Legislature.

"Consumers Energy intends to work hard to continue to attract new businesses, including data centers, to our state, in a way that benefits everyone and fuels Michigan's economic growth," Hall said. "We sincerely hope the Attorney General will reconsider and drop her challenge to the MPSC's good work."

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. We are committed to delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers 24/7.

