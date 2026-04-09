Consumers Energy Expands Efforts to Provide Energy Savings to Vulnerable Customers in Michigan

Home Upgrades Lead to Lower Bills

JACKSON, Mich., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy announced today it is strengthening its commitment to reducing costs for vulnerable customers. The company is increasing spending to connect income-qualified customers with energy-saving programs by $22 million by 2030.

These programs will soon represent at least 25% of the money Consumers Energy invests in communities to make Michigan homes more energy efficient. That's part of a four-year plan to reduce energy waste for all customers.

"We see and understand many of our friends and neighbors face challenges when it comes to their monthly bills. We know we can make a difference by providing our expertise to lower those bills with home energy upgrades," said Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy's chief growth and customer officer.

"Consumers Energy is doing more than ever for our most vulnerable customers, and our commitment will continue to grow through this decade. We're excited to roll up our sleeves in the communities we serve to do more work that lowers bills."

The best way for customers to get involved with these income-qualified programs is through the company's Helping Neighbors program, which connects customers with a cost-saving home energy assessment to start their energy efficiency journey.

The company's commitment includes extended outreach in Flint and Kalamazoo to help communities most in need. One notable part of this community-focused outreach focuses on health and safety. Consumers Energy is helping with home upgrades that address poor ventilation or structural issues – which often prevent otherwise eligible households from taking part in energy efficiency programs.

"In many cases, people face challenges that go beyond their energy bill. They live in old homes that aren't energy efficient and need repairs," Snyder said. "We're looking closely at our customers' needs and finding solutions that get to the heart of the problem. In the end, they have healthier, sturdier homes and save money."

Consumers Energy is also promoting assistance for customers, especially for the CARE program. The two-year payment program provides forgiveness for past bills and shut-off protection for those who qualify. If you are having trouble paying your bill, call 2-1-1- today and ask about applying for CARE.

People can learn more about how Consumers Energy helps customers at ConsumersEnergy.com/assistance.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. We are committed to delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers 24/7.

Learn more at ConsumersEnergy.com.

SOURCE Consumers Energy