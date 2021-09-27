Consumers Energy Expands Home Charging Options For Electric Vehicle Drivers With New Program

JACKSON, Mich., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy is continuing its push to lead Michigan's electric vehicle transformation, announcing a new effort today during National Drive Electric Week that helps Michigan's current and future EV owners to save money.

The Bring Your Own Charger program rewards electric vehicle owners financially for charging their vehicles overnight at home. And as automakers are rolling out dozens of new EV models, all Consumers Energy residential electric customers with EVs will be eligible, no matter whether owners buy their own charger or receive it with their vehicle.

"Electric vehicles are coming on fast in Michigan, and Consumers Energy is committed to fueling that growth every way we can," said Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, Consumers Energy's vice president of customer experience. "We are removing barriers to EV ownership with Bring Your Own Charger, and we're powering the network to charge EVs, whether it's at home or at public locations along Michigan's roads."

Consumers Energy is rewarding EV drivers through Bring Your Own Charger to make EV ownership more convenient and encourage vehicle charging overnight, when energy costs are lower. Unlike gasoline-powered vehicles, most EVs are fully charged at home and can power most drivers' daily travels without stopping to fill up.

Learn more: www.bringyourowncharger.com/consumersenergy

Consumers Energy is celebrating National Drive Electric Week (Sept. 25-Oct. 3) in other ways. The energy provider is working with community leaders to announce new public EV chargers in the Lansing area and the Sunrise Side communities of Rogers City and Harrisville, an example of how far and wide Michigan's EV charging network has expanded.

Consumers Energy has provided over 1,000 rebates for home, business and public charging stations through its PowerMIDrive program. Those include 30 fast-charging locations that can fully power an EV battery in less than an hour.

Consumers Energy will continue to power the growing demand for EVs, with plans for 200 fast-charging locations – and over 2,000 chargers at homes and businesses – across Michigan over the next three years. Michigan's automakers have already committed to electrifying their vehicles to meet new federal targets for EVs to make up half of all U.S. vehicle sales by 2030.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

