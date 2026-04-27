Consumers Energy Presents Check to Society of St. Vincent de Paul Detroit for Energy Assistance

DETROIT, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy continues to partner with local organizations to strengthen support for families struggling with energy costs, connecting customers with valuable resources and assistance.

The company presented a check for over half a million dollars to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Detroit to provide critical aid to families for energy assistance. The contribution, funded from company dollars, is part of a larger $5 million dollar investment supporting 11 nonprofit organizations across the state.

"Access to safe, reliable, and affordable energy is essential to the communities we serve, especially at a time when we know the cost of nearly everything is rising," said Angela Thompkins, chief diversity officer and vice president of external affairs and media relations. "That's why we're committed to working alongside trusted partners like St. Vincent de Paul Detroit to remove barriers, connect families to energy assistance, and help relieve some of the financial pressure they're facing."

In 2025, more than 5,000 households received assistance from St. Vincent de Paul Detroit, many of those were seniors and individuals with disabilities. This year, the organization plans to assist more families and will be able to do so with the additional funds gifted by Consumers Energy.

"We are so grateful to Consumers Energy for providing $506,000 to our Energy Assistance program to help families in Southeast Michigan manage energy costs," said Mary Lynn Faunda Donovan, chief executive officer for the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Detroit. "This profound gift and pledge of support for our Energy Assistance program will help countless families keep their heat and lights on. We are proud to be in partnership with Consumers Energy."

This investment reflects Consumers Energy's continued commitment to supporting the communities it serves through key partnerships and initiatives, helping customers connect with resources and programs that support affordability in energy costs. The company will continue its efforts throughout the year, bridging the gap between affordable energy and resources for assistance.

Customers who need help can call 2-1-1, a free service that connects Michiganders to nonprofits in their area that can help with basic needs, from energy bills to food and shelter.

Customers seeking assistance with managing their bill can find resources at ConsumersEnergy.com/Assistance and are also encouraged to explore My Personalized Offerings, an easy-to-use tool that matches customers with payment assistance resources and energy-saving programs — learn more at ConsumersEnergy.com/Offers. As always, if you're facing challenges with your bill, please call us at 800-477-5050 for support.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. We are committed to delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers 24/7.

Learn more at ConsumersEnergy.com.

SOURCE Consumers Energy