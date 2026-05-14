Consumers Energy Expands Outreach Across Michigan, Helping Customers Manage and Pay Bills

Over 30,000 Calls and In-Person Meetings Provide Assistance

JACKSON, Mich., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy continues to expand its direct outreach to Michigan customers, reaching over 30,000 people directly this year through phone calls and in-person events around the state.

Consumers Energy has stepped up its efforts to help customers who are feeling financial pressures. Company representatives will help people at community events in Flint, Battle Creek, Royal Oak and elsewhere in the next few weeks.

"We understand the concerns our customers are facing, and we're responding with real, hands–on help," said Lauren Snyder, senior vice president and chief customer and growth officer. "Our teams and partners are out in communities every week helping people enroll in assistance programs, understand their options, and get the support they need."

Consumers Energy has made phone calls to vulnerable seniors, taken part in events in several communities, and provided $5 million to help customers pay bills this year. The company is planning additional outreach throughout the year to help connect people with money-saving programs and resources to pay bills.

Consumers Energy customers can visit ConsumersEnergy.com/offers for personalized offerings that make it easier to manage energy use and lower bills.

Here are some ways people can get help to manage or lower their bill:

Budget Plan – Join many customers already enrolled in our Budget Plan for a consistent, predictable monthly payment. We make it easier to manage your bill with steady payments year-round. Learn more: ConsumersEnergy.com/budgetplan.

Join many customers already enrolled in our Budget Plan for a consistent, predictable monthly payment. We make it easier to manage your bill with steady payments year-round. Learn more: ConsumersEnergy.com/budgetplan. Helping Neighbors – Consumers Energy brings support directly to income-qualified customers through Helping Neighbors, with teams visiting homes across Michigan every week. We identify energy-saving opportunities, provide up to $150 in free upgrades and connect customers with additional bill assistance. Learn more: ConsumersEnergy.com/HelpingNeighbors.

Consumers Energy brings support directly to income-qualified customers through Helping Neighbors, with teams visiting homes across Michigan every week. We identify energy-saving opportunities, provide up to $150 in free upgrades and connect customers with additional bill assistance. Learn more: ConsumersEnergy.com/HelpingNeighbors. Energy assistance – Consumers Energy is working with community partners statewide to help customers manage and pay their bills.

Consumers Energy is working with community partners statewide to help customers manage and pay their bills. The CARE program is a two-year payment program that offers forgiveness for past bills and shut-off protection. To get connected with available support, call 2-1-1- today and ask about applying for CARE.



Additional help is available through the State of Michigan's State Emergency Relief program, which supports customers across the state. Michiganders can apply through MI Bridges to access assistance to help make bills more manageable. Applications can be completed online via MIBridges.

With temperatures about to start climbing, Consumers Energy customers can also take advantage of long–term cost–saving programs, including rebates, time–of–use rate options, and appliance recycling incentives.

"Consumers Energy is committed to helping customers stay comfortable while keeping bills low," Snyder said. "We're focused on giving our customers clear steps and helpful programs so they can use energy wisely, stay cool and save money."

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. We are committed to delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers 24/7.

Learn more at ConsumersEnergy.com.





SOURCE Consumers Energy