Consumers Energy Foundation Announces $500,000 for Community Projects in Northern Michigan

JACKSON, Mich., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumers Energy Foundation announced its 2025 Prosperity Award Winners, with recipients in Curtis Township, Lincoln Township and the Village of Vanderbilt receiving a total of $500,000 in grant funding for projects in their communities. The Prosperity Awards, one of three signature grant rounds offered by the Foundation each year, aims to support economic development and improve community welfare.

"Strong communities start with inclusive spaces that bring people together," said Brandon Hofmeister, president of the Consumers Energy Foundation. "These three projects—whether revitalizing a downtown building, creating a gateway to natural beauty, or making a local park more accessible—will not only strengthen community connections, but also support long-term economic development by attracting visitors, encouraging local investment, and enhancing quality of life."

The Prosperity Awards recipients chosen from more than 150 applicants are:

Curtis Township | Alcona County ($250,000)

| Alcona County ($250,000) Grant funding will support the purchase and revitalization of a vacant downtown building in Curtis Township, transforming it into a central hub for community events and local government meetings. The renovations will create a multi-functional space for civic engagement, public gatherings, and collaborative activities to breathe new life into an underutilized property, strengthening community connections and enhancing the vitality of the downtown area.

Lincoln Township | Clare County ($150,000)

Grant funding will support Bertha's New Beat, a project in Lincoln Township focused on enhancing accessibility and inclusivity at Bertha Lake Park. Planned improvements will include play equipment and a fishing platform, both with wheelchair accessible paths, in addition to native landscaping, handrails, and technology upgrades. The project aims to promote physical and mental well-being, increase community engagement, and encourage greater use of public space.

Village of Vanderbilt | Otsego County ($100,000)

Grant funding will support the Gateway to the Pigeon River project, creating an inviting, accessible entrance to Vanderbilt and the Pigeon River Country State Forest. Featuring a custom iron archway, interpretive signage, a solar-powered kiosk, native landscaping, and public art, the project will boost tourism, foster community pride, and support local economic growth.

"We're excited to breathe new life into this space and create something truly meaningful for our residents," said Kevin Perry, supervisor of Curtis Township. "With support from the Consumers Energy Foundation, we're transforming a vacant building into a vibrant hub for civic engagement and community connection."

"Bertha Lake Park has always been a special place for our community, and this project ensures it's welcoming and accessible to everyone," said Troy Kibbey, supervisor of Lincoln Township. "Thanks to the support from the Consumers Energy Foundation, we're creating a more inclusive space that promotes health, connection, and pride for all who visit."

"This project is more than just a gateway—it's a symbol of pride, identity, and connection for our community," said Dr. David Harwood, superintendent for Vanderbilt Area School. "Because of Consumers Energy Foundation's support, we can create a space that welcomes visitors, celebrates our natural heritage, and strengthens the heart of Vanderbilt."

The Prosperity Awards are the Consumers Energy Foundation's final signature grant allocations in 2025 totaling $1.5 million. The Foundation previously awarded the Planet Awards in April and the People Awards in July to nonprofits in Jackson, Kalamazoo, Ionia, and Saginaw.

The Consumers Energy Foundation is the charitable arm of Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider. The Foundation contributes to the growth and strengthening of Michigan communities by investing in what's most important — our people, our planet and Michigan's prosperity.

Consumers Energy is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

