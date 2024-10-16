Consumers Energy Foundation Announces $500,000 for Projects in Ogemaw, Genesee Counties

JACKSON, Mich., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumers Energy Foundation announced its 2024 Prosperity Award Winners today, with recipients in West Branch and Mundy Township each receiving $250,000 in grant funding for projects in their communities. The Prosperity Awards, one of three signature grant rounds offered by the Foundation each year, aim to support economic development and improve community welfare.

"Accessible parks and inviting green spaces are a vital part of any thriving community," said Brandon Hofmeister, president of the Consumers Energy Foundation. "Economic development is bolstered, and neighborhood affinity is made stronger, when those spaces have the amenities necessary to host events, attract tourists, and promote local businesses. We're proud to distribute these grants to two projects that will provide those benefits and more to their communities."

The Prosperity Awards recipients chosen from more than 90 applicants are:

City of West Branch ($250,000)

Grant funding will support the construction of the "Gathering Place", a strategically located park in downtown West Branch that will transform an empty lot into a central location for social interactions, events and cultural activities. The park will feature a pergola, benches, tables, green spaces and other amenities. Local artists will contribute to the park's design, enhancing the cultural vibrancy of the area and supporting local talent.

Mundy Township ($250,000)

Grant funding will support the site preparation and construction of a universally designed and accessible amphitheater stage at Mundy Miracle Commons Park, the largest barrier-free park in Michigan . The amphitheater, designed and planned in partnership with the Disability Network of Genesee County , will provide musical and theatrical entertainment for the park while incorporating amenities that accommodate the sensory experience.

"The City of West Branch is excited and honored to be chosen for this grant," said John Dantzer, West Branch City Manager. "The grant will allow for the creation of a park that will help with the revitalization of our downtown by attracting visitors to our businesses, while also enhancing the lives of our residents."

"I'm grateful and excited for this substantial investment from Consumers Energy to support the next phase of development at Mundy Miracle Commons," said Tonya Ketzler, Mundy Township Supervisor. "We're proud to say the Commons is the largest municipally owned universal design outdoor recreation park in Michigan, with a mission to provide a place where people of all abilities will be able to play, dream, and enjoy nature. This funding from our partners at Consumers will further advance that mission by allowing music, theatre, and other community events to become a reality at Mundy Miracle Commons."

The Prosperity Awards are the Consumers Energy Foundation's final signature grant allocations in 2024 totaling $1.5 million. The Foundation previously awarded the Planet Awards in April and the People Awards in July.

The Consumers Energy Foundation is the charitable arm of Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider. The Foundation contributes to the growth and strengthening of Michigan communities by investing in what's most important — our people, our planet and Michigan's prosperity. In 2023, the Consumers Energy Foundation, Consumers Energy, its employees and retirees contributed more than $11 million to Michigan nonprofits. For more information, visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/foundation.

Consumers Energy is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

