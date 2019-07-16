Consumers Energy Foundation Seeks Applicants for Prosperity Awards, Supporting Economic, Neighborhood Development with $500,000

JACKSON, Mich., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumers Energy Foundation is highlighting its commitment to Michigan's businesses and communities by providing $500,000 to nonprofit organizations through its first Prosperity Awards.

"Consumers Energy is dedicated to ensuring Michigan businesses and communities are growing and thriving," said Brandon Hofmeister, president of the Consumers Energy Foundation. "There is no shortage of great ideas to help Michigan prosper, and we are proud to help them come to life through our Prosperity Awards. We look forward to helping Michigan continue to be a great place to live, work and innovate."

Nonprofit organizations should submit letters of intent by Aug. 9. Full award eligibility requirements are available in the Consumers Energy Foundation's online request. Projects can fall into three categories in support of Michigan economic development:

Neighborhood Revitalization – Supporting projects to revitalize neighborhoods, commercial corridors, encourage downtown development, and create sustainable and affordable housing.

– Supporting projects to revitalize neighborhoods, commercial corridors, encourage downtown development, and create sustainable and affordable housing. Entrepreneurs – Supporting projects and programs that assist Michigan's entrepreneurs and business incubators.

– Supporting projects and programs that assist entrepreneurs and business incubators. Arts and Culture –Supporting nonprofits across the state to enrich the lives of Michigan's residents through community arts and culture.

The letter of intent is the first step in a two-step application process. The Consumers Energy Foundation will evaluate all submittals and select the top applicants to be invited to submit a full application by Sept. 5.

In April, the Foundation contributed $500,000 to three Michigan organizations to support environmental projects as part of its first Planet Awards. Additional plans for the first People Awards will be announced later this year.

The Consumers Energy Foundation is Consumers Energy's charitable arm. The Consumers Energy Foundation enables communities to thrive and grow by investing in what's most important to Michigan – its people, our planet and Michigan's prosperity.

In 2018, the Consumers Energy Foundation, Consumers Energy and its employees and retirees contributed more than $18.5 million to Michigan nonprofits. The Consumers Energy Foundation uses shareholder funds, along with contributions from employees and retirees, to support nonprofit organizations across Michigan. For more information, visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/foundation.

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to www.ConsumersEnergy.com.

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/consumersenergymichigan

Twitter: https://twitter.com/consumersenergy

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/consumersenergy

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/consumersenergy

SOURCE Consumers Energy

Related Links

http://www.consumersenergy.com

