Consumers Energy Goes the Extra Mile to Find and Fix Issues on Michigan's Electric Grid

Inspections Cover Enough Distance to Circle the Earth, with Room to Spare!

JACKSON, Mich., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On foot, by vehicle and in all weather, Consumers Energy is working to inspect a record amount of low-voltage electric lines in Michigan this year. We plan to cover 25,500 miles – more than the distance around the Earth at the equator.

The stepped-up inspection program is another part of Consumers Energy's Reliability Roadmap – our commitment to reduce the number and length of power outages.

"There are so many tactics and techniques that are helping us build a stronger power grid, and one of the most fundamental starts at ground level," said Greg Salisbury, Consumers Energy's vice president of electric distribution engineering. "We're working to pinpoint problems and fix them before they lead to power outages. This is one way we keep the lights on for our friends and neighbors."

Consumers Energy made a stronger commitment to inspections in 2022, when the company made a point to visually check for problems on half of its roughly 51,000-mile overhead low-voltage distribution system – the poles and wires that feed directly to nearly 2 million Michigan homes and businesses. Inspectors are trained to identify issues that need repair, traveling circuits on so-called "blue sky" days.

Other tactics in the Reliability Roadmap include increased line clearing, new technology, more durable iron poles, burying power lines and even a robotic dog.

"Committing to eyeballing the portion of our system that serves customers makes an impact. That's especially true when we follow through on it diligently," Salisbury said.

"We've been able to repair over 17,500 issues that our team identified in the past two years. By finding and fixing issues, we prevent them from becoming a problem for the people who count on us."

