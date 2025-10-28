Consumers Energy Introduces Public Safety Power Shut Off Policy to Safeguard Communities

JACKSON, Mich., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to strengthen community safety, Consumers Energy announced the launch of its Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) policy, a proactive measure designed to reduce the continued spread of wildfires and protect communities during periods of extreme weather or other public safety threats.

Established following guidance from the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) and in collaboration with emergency management partners, the PSPS policy allows Consumers Energy the ability to proactively shut off power in targeted areas as a last resort and add a critical layer of protection to help prevent utility equipment from contributing to wildfire risks. This policy will only be activated when severe weather or other extreme conditions create a high risk for wildfires or pose a danger to people, property, and critical infrastructure.

"Safety is our top priority, and this new policy is an important tool to help keep our communities and customers safe," said Greg Salisbury, senior vice president and president of electric distribution for Consumers Energy. "We recognize that losing power is disruptive, and we are committed to using this measure only if it is necessary. We are committed to providing timely communication and support to our customers before, during and after a shutoff, if these extremes conditions occur."

How Public Safety Power Shutoffs Work:

Advance Notifications: Communities and customers will receive alerts through various communications channels typically 48–24 hours before an event.

Real-Time Monitoring: We will continuously monitor weather, vegetation, and fire conditions in close coordination with public safety officials.

Regular Updates: We'll provide status updates during the event and notify customers when we begin to restore power.

Community Support: We will work with you to provide resources and assistance throughout and after the PSPS event.

Restoration Efforts: Power will be restored as quickly and safely as possible once hazardous conditions have passed and crews have inspected the system.

Michigan experiences an average of 10,000 to 12,000 wildfires each year, most of which are small. However, even small fires can destroy homes and property, with an estimated 100 homes lost or damaged annually. Historically, Michigan has faced significant wildfire challenges with three of the deadliest fires in the nation. In the past 12 years alone, Michigan's Lower Peninsula has experienced 2,537 wildfires, burning more than 22,861 acres.

As changing weather patterns increase the frequency and severity of wildfires, Consumers Energy is investing in wildfire mitigation strategies to strengthen Michigan's electric grid and support our communities as part of the Reliability Roadmap. The PSPS policy is one of several tactics in our wildfire risk mitigation plan, alongside prioritized line clearing in high-risk areas, enhanced inspections and wildfire risk modeling. Together, these efforts improve situational awareness, operational readiness, and vegetation management to reduce wildfire ignition risks.

Consumers Energy encourages all customers to prepare now by updating their contact information, creating an emergency plan, and assembling a safety kit with essentials like flashlights, backup power for medical devices, and bottled water. For more tips and resources, visit Consumers Energy's Safety Tips and Preparation page.

