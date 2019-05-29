Consumers Energy Launches New Electric Vehicle Charging and Customer Rebate Program

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy today announced the launch of PowerMIDrive, a multi-year program to make it easier for owners of electric vehicles to charge their vehicles and to ensure the electric grid is prepared to capture the benefits for our customers from the growing electric vehicle market.

Consumers Energy President and CEO Patti Poppe was joined at today's announcement by U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow; U.S. Sen. Gary Peters; Michigan Public Service Commissioner Norm Saari; Director of Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy Liesl Clark; and representatives from Ford and General Motors.

"Electric vehicles are ready for the fast lane, and Consumers Energy wants to support the charging technology for the good of Michigan and our planet," Poppe said. "Emission-free vehicles powered by emission-free energy is the aspiration. The PowerMIDrive program aims to increase our charging infrastructure while allowing customers to charge when and where they need to!"

"Investing in a strong, reliable charging infrastructure will ensure more Michigan families choose electric," Sen. Stabenow said. "I am leading the bipartisan effort to make it easier for consumers to buy EVs, which will help create jobs and cement Michigan's status as an advanced manufacturing hub. This is also action we can take right now to reduce emissions and combat carbon pollution."

"This program reflects a broader collaboration by everyone to keep Michigan at the forefront of mobility, and this announcement from Consumers Energy will expand opportunities for customers to charge their electric vehicles," Sen. Peters said. "As the auto industry begins to deploy self-driving cars, the vast majority of those cars will be electric. On the federal level, I'm going to continue supporting the electric vehicle tax credit and efforts that keep advanced manufacturing jobs in Michigan."

Consumers Energy's PowerMIDrive Rebate Program, available beginning June 5, includes the following:

RESIDENTIAL – Rebates for residential electric vehicle owners of between $400 to $500 for installing eligible 240-volt chargers at homes across the state.

PUBLIC – Rebates for 200 Level 2 vehicle chargers in public places and at workplaces throughout Michigan, with a rebate of up to $5,000 per charger.

FAST CHARGERS – Rebates of up to $70,000 for 24 DC fast chargers along highways and travel routes in Michigan, working with statewide entities to ensure a unified network across the state.

The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) this year approved the $10 million program over three years to help educate the public and speed up the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure across Michigan.

"Effective public policy is developed when you bring diverse groups together in a planning process and come out of the discussions with agreements that transform how electrification will be the future of transportation," said MPSC Commissioner Norm Saari.

Consumers Energy has been a strong promoter of electric vehicles, offering its first special charging rates nearly a decade ago. It was also one of the early energy providers in the country to pilot an incentive program for home charging stations.

Poppe, Consumers Energy's President and CEO, chairs an Edison Electric Institute national task force that is looking at ways for energy providers to support the growth of electric vehicles. The Edison Electric Institute forecasts over 18 million electric vehicles will be traveling on U.S. roads by 2030.

"Michigan lives in the future, leading the way in developing electric and autonomous vehicles. The PowerMIDrive program builds the foundation for a world-class, fast-charging network for electric vehicles as our state drives toward a more connected, sustainable future," said Liesl Clark, Director of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy.

"The PowerMIDrive program is a major step forward for EV infrastructure in Michigan. General Motors congratulates the leadership demonstrated by Consumers Energy and all the engaged EV stakeholders across the state who helped shape this program. EV drivers will soon see a compelling network of EV charging stations across Michigan that will make driving an electric vehicle more convenient than ever before!" said Britta Gross, Director of Advanced Vehicle Commercialization Policy at General Motors.

"The PowerMIDrive program complements Ford's ongoing work to build an electrified vehicle portfolio with iconic models our customers know and love," said Matthew Godlewski, Director, Ford Government and Stakeholder Relations. "Ford is investing more than $11 billion to get electrified vehicles on the road even faster. We're committed to providing our customers with a variety of plug-in hybrid and fully electrified vehicles, which is why we applaud Consumers Energy and our government partners for their efforts to make charging stations more accessible and more affordable."

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy's PowerMIDrive program, go to www.ConsumersEnergy.com/PowerMIDrive

