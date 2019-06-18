Consumers Energy Names Amy Walt as Vice President of Operations Support

JACKSON, Mich., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy today announced Amy Walt, currently executive director of customer operations, will be named vice president of operations support, effective July 1, 2019.

Walt will be responsible for the company's supply chain, corporate safety and health, fleet, facilities and real estate departments within Consumers Energy – all of which work to serve customers across Michigan every day.

"Amy has worked tirelessly to create a better experience for our customers and customer-facing employees across the company in her five years with Consumers Energy," said JF Brossoit, senior vice president of transformation and operations support at CMS Energy and Consumers Energy. "Amy's extensive background in customer and utility operations will continue world class performance within the Operations Support team."

Walt has 25 years of experience in the utility business, joining the Consumers Energy Customer Operations organization in 2014. As executive director of customer operations, Amy was primarily responsible for the company's customer-facing operations including: Contact Centers, Digital Operations, Meter-to-Cash Processes and Low-Income Programs. Before joining Consumers Energy, Amy was a change leader at DTE Energy for over 21 years in the areas of Customer Service, Financial Management, Shared Services, Accounting and Operations. Walt earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting from the University of Michigan.

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest utility, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

