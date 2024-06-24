Consumers Energy Names Angela D. Henderson as Vice President of Supply Chain

JACKSON, Mich., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy today announced the appointment of Angela D. Henderson as vice president of supply chain, effective July 1. Angela joins Consumers Energy from Ford Motor Co. where she held a variety of leadership roles in supply chain with rich experience in sourcing & purchasing, sustainability & diversity, and most recently in strategic and digital transformation.

"I'm delighted to welcome Angela and her wealth of experience in supply chain to Consumers Energy. Her deep background in leading numerous supply chain functions at Ford, one of the largest companies in the world, makes her the ideal person to build on the strong foundational work that our supply chain organization has established since the pandemic," said Rejji Hayes, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Angela comes to Consumers Energy after serving over 25 years at Ford, holding several leadership positions. Angela's career at Ford began as a Manufacturing Dimensional Management Engineer, and she served in various roles within Product Development before moving to Purchasing. She held leadership positions in US and Brazil, leading program management of global gas, autonomous and electric vehicle programs and Global Commodity Lead supporting the supply chain organization. She also held leadership roles in Supplier Diversity, Sustainability, and a short term cross functional assignment in HR Diversity & Inclusion Office as the Director of Racial Equity. Angela returned to Purchasing where she held her most recent role as Director of Global Supply Chain Strategy where she was responsible for developing supplier relationships, and driving continuous improvement across people, processes and tools.

Angela earned a bachelor's degree in business from Marygrove College and master's of business administration (MBA) in Integrated Business Management from Lawrence Technological University. She also holds a Graduate Certificate from Cornell University in Diversity Equity and Inclusion for Human Resources.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

