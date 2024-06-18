Consumers Energy Offers Tips to Help Customers Stay Cool and Reduce Bills for Michigan's First Summer Blast

JACKSON, Mich., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With Michigan getting its first taste of summer heat this week, Consumers Energy is offering tips to help customers control their energy bills while still staying cool.

"People can take action, even on scorching summer days, to stay in control of their bills and be safe and comfortable," said Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy's vice president of customer experience. "We want to make sure our customers know they can ease the strain on their air conditioners by taking simple steps that add up to savings."

Snyder said Consumers Energy is meeting the energy needs of nearly 2 million Michigan homes and businesses every day this summer, helped by natural gas plants, solar power plants, wind parks, hydroelectric dams and the Ludington Pumped Storage plant, one of the world's largest electric storage batteries.

Snyder encouraged the public to take the following steps this week:

Start with your thermostat … Perhaps the easiest way to reduce your energy use is to adjust your thermostat. For every degree you change your thermostat, you can save 1 to 3 percent over time. Don't be uncomfortable, but understand that a small change can make a big difference.

Perhaps the easiest way to reduce your energy use is to adjust your thermostat. For every degree you change your thermostat, you can save 1 to 3 percent over time. Don't be uncomfortable, but understand that a small change can make a big difference. Speaking of thermostats … We're giving them away! Consumers Energy is offering Google Nest thermostats at no cost to eligible households. Smart thermostats can save you up to 15% on your bill. Customers whose homes receive electricity from Consumers Energy and have central air can learn more at ConsumersEnergy.com/SpringGiveaway.

We're giving them away! Consumers Energy is offering Google Nest thermostats at no cost to eligible households. Smart thermostats can save you up to 15% on your bill. Customers whose homes receive electricity from Consumers Energy and have central air can learn more at ConsumersEnergy.com/SpringGiveaway. Turn off the lights … Don't want to waste money? Don't waste energy. Turn off the lights when you leave rooms, and turn off appliances when they're not being used.

Don't want to waste money? Don't waste energy. Turn off the lights when you leave rooms, and turn off appliances when they're not being used. Shift your energy use … Save money by using energy in the mornings or at night. Or if you have an electric vehicle, charge it overnight. Those are the times when energy is the most affordable.

Save money by using energy in the mornings or at night. Or if you have an electric vehicle, charge it overnight. Those are the times when energy is the most affordable. Be a big fan of fans … Use your air conditioner, of course, but fans are also effective ways to keep cool on hot days. Did we mention you should turn them off when you walk away? Fans cool people, not rooms.

Snyder also reminded people that help is available for anyone who needs assistance with their energy bill. People can call 2-1-1, a free resource that connects people with nonprofit organizations or visit www.consumersenergy.com/payment-assistance.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. Consumers Energy's Clean Energy Plan calls for eliminating coal as an energy source by 2025, achieving net-zero carbon emissions and meeting 90% of customers' energy needs through clean sources, including wind and solar.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

