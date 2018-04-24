Consumers Energy Receives National Recognition for Sixth Time as ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year

This month, ENERGY STAR honored Jackson as the nation's second-most energy efficient small city. Jackson has 37 ENERGY STAR-certified energy efficient buildings, second only to Midland, Texas.

Consumers Energy worked directly with building owners in Jackson to reduce their energy use and become ENERGY STAR-certified.

"We are excited to see our hometown of Jackson is well on its way to being the most energy-efficient small city in America, and we won't stop until Jackson is No. 1," Poppe said.

Consumers Energy this week also announced a new collaboration with Nest to provide 10,000 free thermostats to eligible Michigan households over the next three years, an effort to help those most in need to reduce their energy bills.

Consumers Energy offers a variety of energy efficiency programs for all homes and businesses. The energy provider also has carried out efforts that raise public awareness of reducing energy waste.

About ENERGY STAR

The 2018 Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Awards were given to 163 organizations that have demonstrated leadership in energy efficiency. The honor is the highest offered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have saved American families and businesses $450 billion in energy costs.

in energy costs. For a complete list of 2018 winners, visit www.energystar.gov/awardwinners.

